The Long Game

29 Steps This site is just north of Finnart – and when I say “just north”, you could swim to it from Finnart (I might have got lost once and ended up there, but that’s another story). Seen by regulars as more of a training site, so perhaps less exciting than A-Frames, 29 Steps is a nice dive with a very easy entry and exit and simple navigation. The name comes from the number of steps that used to lead down from the road to the beach (in fact there are only 26 now). The main hazard at this site are the steps themselves because they can be quite slippery when wet, but once you reach the bottom you find a rather nice wee beach with the remnants of an old jetty stretching out into the water. The old jetty wall offers a convenient perch for dive-gear and there is even a small sheltered archway that can be used to escape the rain on a dreich Scottish dive-day. The main dive is straight out from the beach down a gentle slope to a platform at around 9m that offers an excellent base for training and practising skills. There isn’t that much life on the platform (precisely because it’s regularly used for training), though velvet and edible crabs can be found in and around it, and a few other bits and pieces as well. From the platform there are two options. The first is to follow the slope down as far as you like, to find once again a variety of crabs, squat lobsters, starfish and even the odd fireworks anemone and langoustine at depth, and then turn left to zig-zag back up. Option two, which can also be done in combination with option one, is to continue down a little deeper from the platform and then bear left perpendicular to the slope. Finning along you eventually come to the “wreck” of an old rowing-boat, which is a popular habitat for critters and even, if you’re lucky, the odd flatfish among the debris. On the way back to the entry/exit point there is also a small artificial reef based on discarded dive-tanks deposited in the sand. 29 Steps is less exciting than near-neighbour Finnart, but is undervalued and does provide a decent alternative should you arrive to find A-Frames mobbed, as it can be at weekends.

Twin Piers Heading to the top of the loch and round onto the west side, you eventually come to Twin Piers. You’ll know it because sitting just off the beach are the remains, funnily enough, of two piers. Lying in the shadow of one of Scotland’s most popular hill-walks, the Cobbler, both Twin Piers (and my final site Conger Alley) can offer sights beneath the waves just as spectacular as those from the mountain that towers over it. Parking for Twin Piers can be tricky if you happen to turn up on a busy day. This requires driving slightly past the entry-point to find space on the grass verge. This also relates to one of the main hazards of Twin Piers – the extremely busy and fast road beside which it sits. An excellent path leads back to the entry, but I would strongly urge you to take great care when walking to the site laden with heavy gear, because lorries and coaches often hurtle past at speed. The beach sits at a lower level, and the second hazard is the ladder you must use to get down from the original “entrance” of the pier. It is secured and a handle has been drilled into the wall so it’s not that tricky, but worth mentioning. Twin Piers is an excellent site for divers of all abilities, and navigation is straightforward. From the beach, head straight out between the piers and drop down. On the slope you’ll be met with an impressive carpet of discarded bivalve shells. Continue to anywhere between 10 and 15m and bear left perpendicular to the slope. If lucky you’ll eventually hit the chassis and axles of an old truck that fell off the pier. From there I’d suggest heading down to 15-20m and continue to swim perpendicular to the slope until you eventually reach an excellent rocky reef. The boulders there are enormous and offer a fantastic habitat to an array of life including crabs, squat lobsters, anemones, starfish and dead men’s fingers. But the real attraction of Twin Piers is the possibility of seeing conger eels. and even the odd lobster. These make their homes in the larger cracks in, around and under the huge boulders. Zig-zag up the reef and then, once it’s time to return, retrace your finstrokes. Depending on the tide state, if you come up to around 6m and swim back along you can’t fail to hit the pier-legs, which offer the chance for a pleasant final exploration of the site on the safety-stop. On a nice day with the sun breaking through the water the piers can look spectacular. The legs are awash with colourful life including starfish and anemones, and nudibranchs can be spotted if you look closely enough.