Plan ahead for Galapagos

Amid current travel uncertainties, one sound idea is to book bucket-list trips to look forward to well into the future.

Down for 2022 is Ultimate Diving’s specially negotiated date to send divers onboard Galapagos Aggressor, with the first eight to sign up promised a £350pp saving.

The trip departs on 13 October, and you’re fairly unlikely to return without having seen sea-lions, turtles, penguins, eagle rays, iguanas, golden rays, seals, hammerhead or even whale sharks.

Seven nights (two sharing) with diving costs from £4795pp.