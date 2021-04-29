THE HAZARDOUS CREW

After almost 40 years, I still get excited about what we might find on the next dive and, once ashore, what we’ll find from researching recovered artefacts.” So says Iain Grant, who took over as Her Majesty’s Ship Hazardous wreck licensee in 1995, when he had already been diving it for 13 years.

“My first experience of diving the wreck in 1982 was a somewhat fraught affair,” recalls Iain. “Kitted out with borrowed gear from various divers on the boat, I went over the side to look at a concretion that was being recovered for identification purposes.

“It was hanging under three 40-gallon drums – early lifting-bags!

“My performance must have been a little suspect, because on returning to the boat I was asked if I could swim!

“Swimming lessons and dive-training with our branch, SAA 308, started soon after that.”

For several years, Iain couldn’t see the totality of the wreck. “It was never visible from the surface and, even when working on the seafloor, often visibility was confined to about 1m in all directions.

“Then one day, from the surface in about 8m of water, there it was, in full view. In 40 years, that’s happened only a handful of times.

“For a number of years, I spent an awful lot of time fanning sand from inside 1m-square frames. Inevitably, hand-fanning didn’t do a lot for visibility.

It required good eyesight and an even better sense of touch.

“Initially, there were often surface artefacts to be found: buttons, musket-balls, buckles, the odd coin and, for some unknown reason, a number of dividers!

“Occasionally, something more exotic peered out from the sand, refreshing enthusiasm. Later we used metal-detectors, making it all much more productive.”

Identification is that much more interesting when artefacts appear to have no logical connection with the ship.

“In the early years, we came across an item later found to be an elephant tusk, and several more have come to light since then.

“Another interesting item was a whale-oil hanging lamp in several pieces, definitely not used on board.

“It wasn’t unusual for the officers in particular to make maximum use of spare hold space for a little additional income on returning to England!

“In time we began searching outside the hull and found cannon and other artefacts, which led to expansion of the protected area.

“Gradually we’re searching those areas, making new and interesting finds.”