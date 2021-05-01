Diving dreams give Covid hero energy

All the Covid Diver Heroes rewarded with free liveaboard trips by Emperor Divers so far have worked in hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic – and the fifth of the projected eight winners is no exception.

Anaesthetist and intensive-care specialist Ingrid Stubelius, 38, wins a diving holiday afloat in the Maldives for her dedication to her work.

“For more than a year she has spent countless hours, nights and weekends helping the sickest people in intensive care at Sahlgrenska University Hospital in Gothenburg, Sweden,” said her husband Fredrik in his nomination.

His wife had also provided “big support” for the entire medical team in her role as Swedish Medical Association safety representative, he said.

She had ensured that “people don’t get burnt out, that they can get their needed and well-deserved breaks between shifts and that all people, doctors and patients, are treated in the safest way possible, at the safest places available.

“Because of her commitment, she’s the hero for many heroes and her Superwoman Crocs couldn’t fit better!” concluded Fredrik. He also submitted photographs of his wife “in her happy place and surroundings” as his dive-buddy, adding that while her work had kept her away from scuba she was still likely to “show up at home with a nice mask-squeeze from time to time, due to her protective equipment!”.

Responding to the news of her prize, Ingrid wrote to Emperor that it “brought a little tear to my eye. As Fredrik says, under water is indeed a happy place for me and it is not an exaggeration to say that the dream of diving again is one of the things that have given me energy in this long and terrible fight against the pandemic.