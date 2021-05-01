Our European Tour

In the van we have everything we might need: refrigerator, charging station driven by solar panels, stove, storage for camera equipment and dive-gear and a compressor.

Our plan is to visit several countries along our European coastlines and dive in the Atlantic, Mediterranean and Baltic to discover the marine life, open caves and interesting historical wrecks to be found there.

Our dive-journey started eight years ago during a holiday in Greece. A friend of ours had done a Discover Scuba dive a couple of weeks earlier, and because Mattias and I like new challenges, this had sparked our interest.

Our hotel was next door to a dive-centre, which must have been fate, so of course we decided to book a DSD for the following day.

My 20-year fear of putting so much as my nose below the surface was all forgotten in the excitement of the boat-ride out to the dive-site, but as soon as we rolled back into the water from the boat it was very much present.

I panicked, but after a bit of a struggle we were finally able to descend and experience the underwater world close up for the first time.

Back at the surface, we agreed that we had to do it again, and booked another dive for the following day.

After that it wasn’t long before we were on our way to Thailand with our open-water course booked.

Back home with our certificates we discovered the local dive-club, and were able to learn more about diving. We bought our own equipment and started diving independently.

Since then we’ve done a lot of dive-trips, especially to our neighbouring country Norway.

During a trip to Portugal we were diving with an Italian couple who were travelling Europe, living in their car. That’s when the idea was born of travelling in a similar way to discover the diving in various parts of the world.

So we bought a van and started fitting out the interior to fit our needs.