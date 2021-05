Sealife reckons it has put easy, high-quality underwater stills and videography in every divers’ hands with this new housed camera.

It uses a Panasonic sensor providing 14mp stills and 4K video, and has a 140° super-wide-angle lens. The housing is rated to 40m.

Camera with housing are priced at £299, and with a 2000F light set the total is £589.