Kind Lily is sixth Covid Diver Hero

“Over Halloween, as children could not go trick-or-treating, Lily dressed up and bought sweets out of her own money and handed out over 500 bags to the local children! Lily also brought selection boxes for children to hand out throughout December. Santa was unable to do his usual rounds, so Lily arranged for him to join her in handing these out.

“This year at Easter Lily handed out almost 400 Easter eggs to the local children. These are only a few things that Lily does; we all have great admiration for someone so young to have such empathy and a heart of gold. Lily has made thousands of people smile during these difficult times and continues to do so.”

Lily will be accompanied by a paying adult when she is able to accept her prize liveaboard holiday.

Emperor now has only two more Covid Diver Hero rewards left to hand out, and sponsors need to explain in 100-200 words why their chosen diver deserves the trip. Applications are now closed for the final Red Sea prize but there is still time (up to 5 June) to nominate one last Maldives liveaboard winner.

Entries, comments and questions should be emailed here.