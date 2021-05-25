Dive liveaboard savings with SSI training

Scuba divers around the world who enrol on SSI speciality courses are promised US $300 (around £211) in travel vouchers for a future Aggressor Adventures liveaboard holiday – if they book the training between 1 and 15 June this year.

Eligible courses include EAN 32, Science of Diving, Equipment Techniques or any of SSI’s six Ecology programmes, while SSI professionals looking to obtain a speciality instructor rating also qualify.

The credit applies to any Aggressor trip taken up to 15 June 2022, with no black-out travel dates, and can be redeemed on bookings made through SSI training centres, Aggressor or Liveaboard.com.