Garmin has added to its Descent range of dive computers with the Mk2s, priced at £950.

Designed for the smaller wrist or to be more discreet, the new model shares many of its stablemate’s features, including Air, Nitrox, Multi-gas, Rebreather and Apnea modes.

It can also be linked to Garmin InReach emergency personal location beacons.

The Mk2s is also a smartwatch and comes preloaded with apps for outdoor adventure, gym and wellness activities.