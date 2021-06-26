Print contest back at Dive Show

The split-level image above by Hannes Klostermann was overall winner of the last BSoUP / Diver Magazine Annual Print Competition, and the news is that after a year out because of the pandemic, the event is set to return at the upcoming DIVE 2021 show.

Competitors have just under three months to submit their entries – but there’s no reason not to set the wheels in motion right away!

Once again the British Society of Underwater Photographers has teamed up with DIVER to stage this major competition at the Dive Show at the National Exhibition Centre, Birmingham on 30/31 October.

Only digital entries are required, because the organisers will print their short-listed selection of images at A3 size to display for judging by Dive Show visitors.

Divers can enter up to four images in the Overseas and British categories – though no more than two per category. Entries must not have come first, second or third in any national or international competition.

There is also a Newcomers category to help BSoUP identify and encourage fresh talent. This is reserved for divers who have been underwater photographers for fewer than three years. They cannot have previously received so much as an honourable mention, let alone a place, in any national, international or other significant online or print competition.

Visitors vote for their favourite images in both the Overseas and British categories, and those winners and the Best Newcomer receive trophies. The best of show is selected by an independent panel of judges and receives the Overall Winner’s trophy.