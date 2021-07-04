Divers take to Hadrian’s Wall

A group of British forces veterans attached to the Deptherapy charity are set to embark on a 40-mile hike along Hadrian’s Wall in the north of England – to raise funds for out-of-work staff at Egyptian dive-resort Roots Red Sea.

The El Quseir centre has been closed since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, and with Egypt currently Red-Listed for UK travellers is said to be unlikely to re-open in the near future.

Deptherapy describes Roots as its “home from home” in Egypt, having used it before the pandemic for most of its overseas training courses.

The charity seeks to rehabilitate armed service personnel and veterans who have suffered life-changing mental and/or physical challenges, through specially designed scuba-diving programmes.

Roots’ UK owners Steve & Clare Rattle have been supporting the dive-centre’s 16 staff and their families but face an uncertain future, according to Deptherapy.

“We’re hoping to raise £3000 for the staff at Roots to support their families due to hardship caused by the pandemic,” said Deptherapy divemaster and former Scots Guard Tom Oates. “Deptherapy has been a lifeline for so many of us beneficiaries and an essential part of that journey has been our scuba-diving adventures at Roots Red Sea.