Xscape 4/3mm wetsuits are intended for warmwater diving, snorkelling and surface sports.

Their Yulex construction is claimed to be more eco-friendly than Neoprene, and combines natural rubber with a polyester lining made from recycled plastics that’s said to be hard-wearing.

In women’s and men’s styles, the £315 Xscape has a back zip and Supratex knee-pads.