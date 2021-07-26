The Hawaiian snorkelling deaths mystery

“The water was at high tide and choppy. About 50m offshore, I was struggling to catch my breath. I didn’t think I could make it back, so held onto a post on the reef. I was unable to call out or wave.

“I started to swim back in. My arms were leaden; I couldn’t freestyle. My arms were completely dead.

“At 10 metres from shore my heart was pounding in my ears so loudly it was deafening. I felt I was about to die.

“A wave pushed me to shore. A woman on the beach noticed my distress and called for help. The beach attendant applied oxygen, which revived me.

“When it was removed, I became unconscious. I was taken to the hospital.”

We’ll hear more from this experienced female snorkeller and strong swimmer later. She was one of the lucky ones.

After a time, the sheer numbers of people drowning while snorkelling off the beaches of Hawaii could no longer be dismissed as “just one of those things”.

The circumstances of so many of these deaths – an apparently quiet surrender to the sea, often in calm, unthreatening, warm waters close to shore, soon after entry and with no hint of marine-life involvement – were distinctly odd.

In many cases the victims’ demise would not have been noted immediately by onlookers. With no signs of distress, they would be found face-down at the surface, as if still snorkelling but hovering motionless to take in the view below.

Medical examination would show that they had drowned – but how could that have happened?

Many of the victims were middle-aged or elderly, defined as “over-50s”. Often they were male, but not necessarily unfit.

Pre-existing age-related medical conditions might have explained some of the cases, but by no means all of them.

Another thing: the vast majority of the victims were visitors to Hawaii.

Islanders were inclined to put the high death-toll down to factors such as anxiety, panic, fatigue, inexperience or lack of familiarity with ocean conditions, equipment or technique. Yet in at least a quarter of the fatalities, the snorkellers had no shortage of experience.

The deaths also coincided with a trend towards use of full-face snorkelling masks, the sort that came in useful when repurposed during the Covid pandemic to help aspirate hospitalised patients.

As a result, in Hawaii these designs were soon being treated with suspicion.

Yet many of the victims had been using traditional snorkelling tubes or, perhaps, the novelty variants that have appeared over time as manufacturers jostle to gain a marketing edge.