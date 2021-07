For protecting your hands from cold and injury, the 4mm Kevlar reinforcement to palm, thumb and fingertips on this Hydrolock Glove is reckoned to be safer for ghost-net recovery or diving around wrecks.

The 5mm upper is said to be supple for comfort and the glove is blind-stitched and has a smoothskin Hydrolock cuff to minimise flushing and keep you warm.

They cost £65 a pair.