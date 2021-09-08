A new career in Belize

Volunteer travel organiser GVI is offering a Belize Diving & Marine Conservation Internship. It would take you to the small tropical island of Ambergris Caye, near the Belize Barrier Reef (the world’s second-largest).

You’d train as a PADI pro diver and coral-reef researcher, carrying out underwater surveys and assisting with various conservation initiatives.

“The clear, warm Caribbean waters flourish with parrotfish, eagle rays, sea turtles and a vibrant array of corals,” says GVI, and the work aims to tackle threats from tourism, coral-bleaching, invasive species and pollution.

The programme costs from £3395pp for four weeks to £10,545 for 24 weeks, including training, accommodation, meals and as many dives as can be fitted in.