400 teenage divers to train free in Cornwall

Dive Project Cornwall, a recently formed not-for-profit company, has teamed up with diver training agency PADI in what they say is a bid to encourage more teenagers into scuba – and boost their appreciation of the underwater world.

The plan is to raise awareness of the importance of protecting the marine environment among hundreds of thousands of young people through an educational programme open to all UK secondary schools.

At the heart of the concept is a competition for 400 teenagers to win a six-day sponsored trip to Cornwall. Participating schools will be asked to make a marine creature from plastic bottles and submit photos to a panel that will select winners from each of 20 areas. Twenty students from each area will then qualify to take part in the project.