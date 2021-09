This jacket-style BC is designed for female divers. Said to provide great stability, the Kaila offers integrated quick-release weight-pouches with visual confirmation that they are locked in, trim-weight pockets, Mares Ergo inflator and three dump-valves.

The rigid backpack can be used with single or twin cylinders, and five steel D-rings and expanding pockets are intended to enable easy management of accessories.

The price is £449.