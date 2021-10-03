Atomic Aquatics T25 Regulator

To mark a quarter-century in business, Atomic Aquatics has launched what has to be called the luxury limited-edition T25 regulator.

Based on the top-of-the-line T3, the T25 features Atomic’s easy-breathing flow-through piston first stage and depth-compensating pneumatically balanced AFC second stage.

The anniversary edition includes a tough DLC plating over the titanium to give a “burnt” look unique to each T25, signature logos and identifying serial number.

Because Atomic expects this reg to become a collectible, it’s charging a cool £2579 for it.