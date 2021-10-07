Ancient tooth found on 110m-deep wreck

Technical divers have found the first human remains, in the form of a single tooth, in the lower sediment of the 7th-century BC Phoenician shipwreck found off Gozo in 2007.

The lower-right first molar has already been examined by Maltese dental experts. They believe it belonged to a young person because it is barely worn and has a large pulp chamber, according to a report in the Times of Malta.

The Phoenician Shipwreck Project, which involves archaeological divers routinely operating beyond 100m at the wreck-site, was featured in the September edition of DIVER magazine (Xlendi Wreck: Working at 110m), which can still be downloaded free here.

Project director Dr Timmy Gambin of the University of Malta has described the implications of the latest discovery as “huge”. He says the intention is to apply both carbon-dating and DNA analysis techniques to the tooth to gain more insight into the ancient ship’s occupants.

Only seven Phoenician shipwrecks have ever been found, and the Xlendi Bay wreck’s contents are described as “the only well-preserved mixed Phoenician cargo to be discovered intact”.

Following manned submersible surveys, excavations began in 2017, revealing large numbers of ceramic and stone objects, including amphoras and urns, as well as hull-timbers that had been connected using mortice-and-tenon joints.