50 Great Dives Challenge is Back

Advertisement

The 2026 Great Australian Dive Challenge will be running from 1 January to 31 December 2026.

Scuba divers and snorkellers are most welcome to take on the Challenge in 2026.

50 Great Dives Challenge is Back 2



The Challenge features over 100 dives all over Australia and divers will get two chances to win a $2,900 Cod Hole liveaboard dive adventure for every validated dive they do in 2026!



There are over 80 prizes with a pool worth $32,000!



The Challenge is a great way to experience some amazing new dive sites while helping to raise money for the Australian Marine Conservation Society. To enter, go to www.50greatdives.com.

Photo Credit Oceanwide Images