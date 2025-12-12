50 Great Dives Challenge is Back

Magazine Subscriptions
The 2026 Great Australian Dive Challenge will be running from 1 January to 31 December 2026.
Scuba divers and snorkellers are most welcome to take on the Challenge in 2026.

The Challenge features over 100 dives all over Australia and divers will get two chances to win a $2,900 Cod Hole liveaboard dive adventure for every validated dive they do in 2026!


There are over 80 prizes with a pool worth $32,000!


The Challenge is a great way to experience some amazing new dive sites while helping to raise money for the Australian Marine Conservation Society. To enter, go to www.50greatdives.com.

Photo Credit Oceanwide Images

