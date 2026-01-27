Best Time to Dive in Raja Ampat

Thanks to its location in the heart of the Coral Triangle, Raja Ampat is one of the most biodiverse marine regions on Earth. Home to over 550 species of corals, more than 700 types of molluscs, and over 1,600 species of reef fish, these waters are also frequented by sharks, sea turtles, manta rays, and vast schools of pelagic fish. It’s one of the few places in the world where you can witness some of the rarest and most pristine marine ecosystems thriving in their natural state.

At Papua Diving Resorts, pioneers of diving and sustainable tourism in Raja Ampat, we’ve had the privilege of exploring, protecting, and sharing this extraordinary region for over 30 years. Founded by Max Ammer—who first discovered and explored more than 90% of the dive sites people enjoy in Raja Ampat today—we bring decades of firsthand knowledge, experience, and deep respect for these waters into every dive we offer.

And the great news is diving in Raja Ampat is exceptional year-round—there is truly no “off-season.” With warm water temperatures averaging between 28°C and 29°C, it’s an ideal destination for tropical diving at any time of year. Broadly speaking, the diving seasons in Raja Ampat can be divided into two: manta season and photographer’s season.

Manta Season in Raja Ampat

Image by Don Silcock

Manta season, from November to March, is the most popular time to visit Raja Ampat. During these months, increased plankton blooms attract large pelagic species—most notably manta rays—who gather at cleaning stations and feeding sites throughout the region. For divers hoping to encounter these gentle giants, this season offers the best chances to see them regularly across multiple dive sites.

Raja Ampat is one of the very few places in the world where both oceanic and reef mantas are found, easily distinguished by the unique patterns on their backs. It is also the only known location globally where manta populations are actually increasing—a powerful testament to the region’s protection efforts and sustainable tourism practices.

Photographer’s Season in Raja Ampat

Image by Don Silcock

From June to September, plankton levels drop significantly, resulting in clearer water and excellent visibility. We often refer to this period as photographer’s season, as it offers ideal conditions for underwater photographers and videographers seeking crisp images with minimal backscatter.

The Raja Ampat SEACAM Center (RASC)—the first of its kind in the region—is located at Papua Diving Resorts and gives guests a rare opportunity to refine their underwater photography skills in one of the world’s most spectacular marine environments. With access to a wide range of professional underwater camera equipment and annual photography workshops, the RASC supports photographers of all experience levels looking to take their work further.

It’s worth noting that during photographer’s season, the south wind begins to strengthen, which can lead to choppier seas and slightly rougher boat rides. Because these winds make long-distance travel more challenging, many liveaboards suspend operations during this period. Guests who are prone to seasickness may want to keep this in mind when planning their trip.

For land-based resorts and dive operators, however, diving and snorkeling activities are far less affected. Papua Diving Resorts is ideally located in the heart of the Dampier Strait on Kri Island, with most dive sites just a 5 to 15-minute boat ride away. Our experienced local dive guides—many of whom were born and raised in the area—have an exceptional ability to understand the currents, tides, and weather conditions, ensuring every dive is conducted safely and comfortably.

Weather & Rainfall in Raja Ampat

Located just below the Equator, Raja Ampat experiences relatively consistent tropical rainfall throughout the year. Rain showers tend to be brief and pass quickly, rather than lasting all day. As a result, visitors can expect plenty of sunshine both above and below the surface, along with generally excellent underwater visibility.

Year-Round Diving in Raja Ampat

Image by Anita Verde and Peter Marshall – Summits to Seas

With currents in Raja Ampat largely influenced by lunar cycles, diving is possible—and rewarding—throughout the year. If manta encounters or underwater photography aren’t top priorities, the region’s spectacular coral gardens can be enjoyed in any season.

Regardless of when you visit, each dive reveals an extraordinary abundance of marine life. Expect vibrant reefs alive with large schools of sweetlips, trevallies, barracuda, and surgeonfish, alongside the reef sharks that patrol these waters. Raja Ampat is also renowned for its unique species, including wobbegong sharks, leaf fish, crocodile fish, and mandarin fish. For macro enthusiasts, the reefs are home to an impressive variety of critters, from pygmy seahorses to colorful nudibranchs.

Diving with Papua Diving Resorts

Image by Don Silcock

No matter what time of the year, you can be confident of a thrilling, safe, and unforgettable diving experience with Papua Diving Resorts. With more than three decades of experience in Raja Ampat, our deep understanding of the region—combined with Max Ammer’s pioneering exploration of its dive sites—means safety is always our top priority.

Our highly trained local guides possess an intimate knowledge of the currents and conditions, allowing us to adapt dives in real time and ensure every guest feels secure and well cared for. With a maximum diver-to-guide ratio of 3:1, along with top-quality equipment and personalized service, diving with Papua Diving Resorts means a world-class experience in one of the planet’s most extraordinary underwater destinations.

Book your next dive adventure in Raja Ampat with us.