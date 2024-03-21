The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
Exciting News for Travellers to Indonesia

Exciting News for Travellers to Indonesia

Exciting News for Travellers to Indonesia as Raja Ampat becomes more accessible.

Exciting news to share. Garuda Indonesia's collaboration with Qatar Airways to offer daily flights between Jakarta and Doha provides convenient access for travellers to reach Indonesia. With Jakarta being a central transportation hub, connecting to other destinations within Indonesia, such as Sorong, becomes more accessible.

Taking a ferry from Sorong to Waisai adds an adventurous element to the journey, offering travellers the chance to experience the beauty of Indonesia's island landscapes.

Read the full article here: Exciting news for travelers: Garuda Indonesia launches daily Jakarta-Doha flights

About Meridian Adventure Dive  

Situated in Raja Ampat, IndonesiaMeridian Adventure Dive is a PADI 5 Star Resort and winner of the PADI Green Star award. Scuba divers enjoy our professional services that have become synonymous with both the PADI and Meridian Adventure names.

How Do You Attach a Jon Line? #askmark #scuba @BrentHollett #askmark I'm looking to buy a Jon Line, and ive noticed two camps regarding what goes on the end. Camp 1 has a simple carabiner and loops the line around the rope and clips the carabiner back onto the Jon Line. Camp 2 uses a Garvin Hook on the line instead. Camp 1.5 loops a Garvin Hook over the rope and clips it onto the Jon Line, but that seems insane. What are the pros and cons of the two clip methods? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

How Do You Attach a Jon Line? #askmark #scuba
@BrentHollett
#askmark I'm looking to buy a Jon Line, and ive noticed two camps regarding what goes on the end. Camp 1 has a simple carabiner and loops the line around the rope and clips the carabiner back onto the Jon Line. Camp 2 uses a Garvin Hook on the line instead. Camp 1.5 loops a Garvin Hook over the rope and clips it onto the Jon Line, but that seems insane.

What are the pros and cons of the two clip methods?

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
How Do You Attach a Jon Line? @BrentHollett #askmark #scuba

@IonutParaschiv28 #askmark Hi mark, i have a multipart question regarding the long hose setup i'm considering. I have a set of atomic regulators, an M1 for my primary and a Z2 octo, configured in traditional setup. Questions are: 1. When i switch to a longhose, do i NEED to put in on the Z2 octo (It's not a fully yellow octo, but it does have yellow tints on it - it also stays in a black hose). They're both similar in terms of breathing, but i'd rather have my m1 primary on it. 2. should i go for traditional rubber hoses or braided? I also considered an miflex xt-tech hose for the long hose? I'm mostly concerned about floatines and "scratchy" feeling with the braided ones. Thank you, Keep up the good work #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

@IonutParaschiv28
#askmark Hi mark, i have a multipart question regarding the long hose setup i'm considering. I have a set of atomic regulators, an M1 for my primary and a Z2 octo, configured in traditional setup. Questions are: 1. When i switch to a longhose, do i NEED to put in on the Z2 octo (It's not a fully yellow octo, but it does have yellow tints on it - it also stays in a black hose). They're both similar in terms of breathing, but i'd rather have my m1 primary on it. 2. should i go for traditional rubber hoses or braided? I also considered an miflex xt-tech hose for the long hose? I'm mostly concerned about floatines and "scratchy" feeling with the braided ones. Thank you, Keep up the good work
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
Should I Use My Octo as a Primary? #scuba #askmark

@lukec.1916 #askmark how do I fit a bolt snap to a second stage or the hose to clip it of? really enjoy your content, helped me with a lot of questions! keep it going:) #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

@lukec.1916
#askmark
how do I fit a bolt snap to a second stage or the hose to clip it of?
really enjoy your content, helped me with a lot of questions! keep it going:)
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
How To Attach a Boltsnap to a Hose #askmark #scuba

