Exciting News for Travellers to Indonesia

Exciting news to share. Garuda Indonesia's collaboration with Qatar Airways to offer daily flights between Jakarta and Doha provides convenient access for travellers to reach Indonesia. With Jakarta being a central transportation hub, connecting to other destinations within Indonesia, such as Sorong, becomes more accessible.

Taking a ferry from Sorong to Waisai adds an adventurous element to the journey, offering travellers the chance to experience the beauty of Indonesia's island landscapes.

