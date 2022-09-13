Local Raja Ampat attraction – The Blue River

Raja Ampat might be known as the best diving location globally, but the region has many other hidden gems for visitors to experience. One such wonder is the Blue River or Kali Biru as the locals know it.

When researching the Blue River, you might be doubtful if the photos accurately represent the river as it seems unreal or edited. Striking blue waters are surrounded by the deepest shades of the green jungle vegetation.

Advertisement Advertisement

It is located in the heart of the jungle on Waigeo Island, the largest Raja Ampat Islands. The Blue River is an oasis of crystal clear, cold, blue water flowing through the lush jungle vegetation.

Local Raja Ampat Attractions 4

As the name suggests, parts of this river have a distinct blue colour that seems unnatural. Light absorption causes this phenomenon through the foliage and the water, giving the crystal-clear water a distinctive blue hue. The river flows strongly through the jungle and converges in large deep pools in some areas where the colour is even more distinct. One can embrace the opportunity to dive off the surrounding rocks or river banks to enjoy the cold refreshing water.

The Blue River is relatively remote; however, reaching it is an easy expedition. From Waigeo’s main town, Waisai, it is possible to take a taxi to the nearby village of Warsambin. During the hour drive, you will be treated to roads that snake through the island’s lush jungles. Alternatively, many local boat operators offer boat tours from Waisai to the village.

Advertisement

These tours usually include additional stops before reaching the village, including secret waterfalls and unique rock islands and formations. While this does take longer than a taxi, the trip is worth it. The local tour guides have many stories and interesting facts to share as you make your way along the coast and then follow the cut inland surrounded by dense jungles and impressive limestone formations. This cut eventually leads to a massive inland body of water separating the Western and Eastern parts of Waigeo. There are a few small wooden villages built along the water banks, and one of these is Warsambin.

Local Raja Ampat Attractions 5

Warsambin has recently become more tourist-friendly, with small home markets and food stalls for you to grab a snack before you embark on the next part of your adventure. It is easy to find a guide with a local boat to ferry you from the village jetty to the mouth of the Blue River.

From here, your guide will take you on a short easy hike along a stony riverbank into the jungle. The path follows the natural route created by the water flow, and at times you will need to cross the river at shallow crossings or swim in the shallow waters across if you choose to do so. Make sure to bring a dry bag for any valuables, dry clothing, or snacks. After about 30min, you will reach the wooden walkways and platforms that surround the pools of the Blue River.

While this area has been developed for tourists, it is eco-friendly and aesthetically pleasing, a genuine oasis in the jungle. Rather than feeling like a tourist attraction, you feel like you have reached a secret village built around a natural wonder. Once you have reached your final destination, you are left to enjoy the cold refreshing waters in the deep pools or swim against the flowing water for your daily workout. After swimming, sit at one of the wooden benches and take in the natural beauty surrounding you before heading back to your local boat waiting for you at the river mouth.

Local Raja Ampat Attractions 6

The Blue River experience is the perfect break between days of incredible diving or a pre-flight half-day event. There are no words or photos that can do this small adventure justice. A definite must-do activity while you are in Raja Ampat.

About Meridian Adventure Dive

Situated in Raja Ampat, Indonesia, Meridian Adventure Dive is a PADI 5 Star Resort and winner of the PADI Green Star award. Scuba Divers enjoy our professional services that have become synonymous with both the PADI and Meridian Adventure names.