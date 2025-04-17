Mauritius Seagrass Meadow Nursery

Four Seasons Resort Mauritius at Anahita Pioneers Marine Conservation with a Seagrass Meadow Nursery

Four Seasons Resort Mauritius at Anahita announces that it will be the first resort in the Indian Ocean to develop a seagrass nursery in its Barachois, a one-meter-deep (40 inch) saltwater body near the dining facilities, currently hosting more than 200 herbivore and omnivore fish. This initiative is part of the Blue Carbon Ecosystems Project: Restoration of Blue Carbon Ecosystems, which is currently led by the Odysseo Foundation, a local trust developing marine conservation projects in Mauritius.

The project is a part of the Fonds Business Biodiversité Océan Indien (FBBOI) under the Varuna Program, implemented by Expertise France and funded by the French government through l'Agence Française du Développement (AFD), and in partnership with Association pour le développement durable, Attitude Foundation, and Fondation Solidarité Eclosia – organizations that run conservation projects in the Indian Ocean and worldwide.

Rick-Ernest Bonnier, the Resort Ocean Environment Manager, explains: “The Seagrass Nursery is a pilot project that aims to restore the seagrass meadows in the marine area around the resort. Both transplants and seeds will be collected from the wild and used to create a seagrass nursery in the resort’s Barachois.

Seeds will be germinated in an Odysseo lab and the developed seedlings will then be transplanted to the resort’s Barachois until maturity. We hope to produce healthy seagrasses that could be used for the restoration of seagrass meadows, creating a healthy habitat for marine life, such as fish, turtles, seahorses, rays and more.”

Mauritius Seagrass Meadow Nursery 4

Following extensive surveys of the resort’s own Barachois water quality and sediment, data showed that the resort has a favourable environment for certain species of seagrass such as Syringodium isoetifolium and Halodule uninervis.

Bernardo Nascimento, Odysseo Foundation Manager, Curator and Head of Education, mentions: “It is a great pleasure to have Four Seasons as our partner in this project, particularly for the seagrass nursery initiative. As far as we know, it will be the first time a seagrass nursery is created in the Indian Ocean, marking a significant step forward in seagrass restoration.

These ecosystems provide essential services for humanity as they are highly efficient carbon sinks, crucial in the fight against global warming; they serve as important fish nurseries, whose loss would threaten many species that are vital food sources for marine life and island nations, such as Mauritius.”

In the case of the nursery created in Four Seasons, a team of researchers and marine biologists will be collecting seeds from the wild to the Odysseo lab. The seeds will then be given the optimal physical parameters, such as light, salinity, sediment and temperature to germinate. Once the seagrass plants are strong enough, they will be moved and planted in the resort’s Barachois.

Mauritius Seagrass Meadow Nursery 5

“The blue carbon ecosystem, which includes coastal habitats such as mangroves and seagrass, plays a crucial role for mitigating climate change,” says Shane Sunassee, Project Manager. “Seagrass can not only capture and store carbon, but it also provides essential services such as shoreline protection, water quality improvement, biodiversity support, and the sustenance of local economies. To safeguard these invaluable ecosystems, it is essential to focus on conservation efforts, sustainable management practices, and the restoration of degraded habitats, ensuring these natural resources continue to mitigate climate change and deliver a wide range of ecological and economic benefits.”

Martin Dell, General Manager, says: “We are extremely proud to not only be able to take part in a project like this, but also to be pioneers in the marine conservation field in Mauritius. We are contributing to a long-term solution to elevate marine biodiversity around the resort.

Our guests will be able to observe the scientists in action during the transplanting process, and they will also witness the colourful and vibrant marine life of the Indian Ocean firsthand when snorkelling over the meadows. Seagrass meadows could increase the likelihood of spotting turtles, fish, rays and our famous seahorses as this is a known healthy habitat for them. For those seeking to learn more, Rick will be offering guided tours of the Barachois and explain the science behind the project and the benefits of seagrass meadows in our oceans.”

Mauritius Seagrass Meadow Nursery 6

The Seagrass Nursery project is one of many ways that Four Seasons guests can engage with the local environment at the resort. Rick brings eight years of on-site conservation experience and passion to his work, and guests are invited to join his Resort Nature Walks where he provides insights on the resort’s fauna and flora, while identifying bird sounds and flower species. Another all-time favourite guest activity is the Seahorse Snorkel, where Rick leads snorkelers into the lagoon, surrounded by mangroves in the pursuit of these rare, tiny yet beautiful creatures. These conservation initiatives are an example of the resort’s commitment to creating positive impact on the local environment and community.