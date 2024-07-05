The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
Search
Close this search box.

Raja Ampat Creature Feature Orangutan Crab

1 User reading this post.
Follow Divernet on Google News
Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter
Raja Ampat Creature Feature Orangutan Crab

Last Updated on July 5, 2024 by Adrian Stacy

Meridian Adventure Dive bring you the monthly Raja Ampat Creature Feature series: Orangutan Crab

Raja Ampat, situated in the remote West Papua, Indonesia region, is celebrated globally for its extraordinary marine biodiversity. The elusive and intriguing Orangutan Crab (Achaeus japonicus) is among its numerous underwater inhabitants. This diminutive crustacean, named for its hairy appearance that resembles an orangutan, is a remarkable example of marine adaptation and camouflage.

The Orangutan Crab thrives amidst the vibrant coral reefs of Raja Ampat, often seeking refuge in the crevices and folds of bubble corals, soft corals, and anemones. These reefs provide the perfect environment for the crab's unique appearance. Measuring only about 2-3 cm in width, its body is adorned with delicate, reddish-brown hair-like setae, which help it blend seamlessly into its surroundings.

P5200098
Raja Ampat Creature Feature Orangutan Crab 2

Despite its small size, the Orangutan Crab plays a crucial role in maintaining the health and balance of the reef ecosystem. As a filter feeder, it uses its hairy appendages to trap plankton and other microscopic particles from the water. This feeding habit contributes to the overall health of the coral reef by helping to control the population of plankton and other tiny organisms. The crab also shares a symbiotic relationship with its host corals, providing mutual benefits. The crab receives protection and a steady food supply, while the coral benefits from the crab's cleaning efforts, which help keep the coral free from detritus and algae.

One of the most remarkable aspects of the Orangutan Crab is its exceptional camouflage. Its hairy body not only mimics the textures and colours of the corals and anemones it inhabits but also traps particles of sand and detritus, enhancing its disguise. This camouflage serves as the crab's primary defence mechanism against predators. When threatened, the crab remains motionless, relying on its appearance to blend into its environment and avoid detection.

Raja Ampat is a premier destination for scuba divers, drawn by its pristine reefs and abundant marine life. For divers, spotting the Orangutan Crab is a highlight of any underwater excursion. However, due to the crab's excellent camouflage, it requires keen eyes and careful observation. The local dive guides at Meridian Adventure Dive Resort are pros of spotting these crabs underwater. Ecotourism plays a significant role in the local economy, and responsible diving practices are essential to minimise human impact on these fragile ecosystems.

The Orangutan Crab is a small but significant inhabitant of the Raja Ampat coral reefs. Its unique appearance, fascinating behaviour, and role in the reef ecosystem underscore the incredible biodiversity of this region. Protecting the coral reefs of Raja Ampat is vital to ensure that creatures like the Orangutan Crab continue to thrive for generations to come. Through concerted conservation efforts and sustainable tourism practices, we can help preserve the natural wonders of Raja Ampat and its underwater treasures.

In addition to the Orangutan Crab, Raja Ampat is home to many other marine species, including various types of fish, molluscs, and other crustaceans, making it a hotspot for marine research and conservation. The region's rich marine life is a testament to the importance of preserving such delicate ecosystems. By continuing to promote and implement sustainable practices, we can ensure that the beauty and biodiversity of Raja Ampat remain intact, providing a sanctuary for marine life and a wonder for future scuba divers to explore and admire.

About Meridian Adventure Dive:

Located in the stunning Raja Ampat, Indonesia, Meridian Adventure Dive is a PADI 5-Star Eco Resort and proud winner of the prestigious PADI Green Star award. Our scuba diving services, renowned for their professionalism and quality, have become synonymous with the PADI and Meridian Adventure names, ensuring a confident and enjoyable diving experience for all.

Latest Podcast Episode from Scuba Diver Mag
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Suunto Ocean on Scuba.com: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/98r5 https://www.suunto.com/en-gb/Products/dive-computers-and-instruments/suunto-ocean/suunto-ocean-all-black/ Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor. 00:00 Introduction 01:47 Specs 08:07 Scuba 11:03 Surface Sports 16:38 Unboxing 19:14 Closer Look 33:54 Review

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS
Suunto Ocean on Scuba.com:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/98r5

https://www.suunto.com/en-gb/Products/dive-computers-and-instruments/suunto-ocean/suunto-ocean-all-black/

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.
00:00 Introduction
01:47 Specs
08:07 Scuba
11:03 Surface Sports
16:38 Unboxing
19:14 Closer Look
33:54 Review

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS40QUQ5MEY1QTZCMzdFNkNC

Suunto Ocean Computer Unboxing Review #scuba #unboxing

This week, it looks like DPV manufacturer ScubaJet has begun insolvency proceedings. PADI has distributed half a million dollars in their Project Aware campaign. Dorset coastguard have called off the search for a missing diver. And the Pearl Fleet has commented on a viral video of a shark-dive that didn’t go so well https://taucher.net/diveinside-insolvency_proceedings_at_scubajet-kaz9246 https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/padi-aware-distributes-500k-in-mission-hub-grants/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/raid-launches-ots-full-face-mask-programme/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/dorset-coastguard-call-off-search-for-diver/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/search-for-diver-off-dorset-stood-down/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/pearl-fleet-hits-back-as-maldives-shark-dive-slammed/ Diving Into The Darkness Link: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/mzsd Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

This week, it looks like DPV manufacturer ScubaJet has begun insolvency proceedings. PADI has distributed half a million dollars in their Project Aware campaign. Dorset coastguard have called off the search for a missing diver. And the Pearl Fleet has commented on a viral video of a shark-dive that didn’t go so well
https://taucher.net/diveinside-insolvency_proceedings_at_scubajet-kaz9246
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/padi-aware-distributes-500k-in-mission-hub-grants/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/raid-launches-ots-full-face-mask-programme/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/dorset-coastguard-call-off-search-for-diver/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/search-for-diver-off-dorset-stood-down/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/pearl-fleet-hits-back-as-maldives-shark-dive-slammed/
Diving Into The Darkness Link:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/mzsd


Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5GNzRBRjZBMTFFRDU2OERD

Missing Diver Search Called Off #scuba #news #podcast

@preethasebastian8921 Sharks and Yum Yum Yellow. What are your thoughts? #askmark #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

@preethasebastian8921
Sharks and Yum Yum Yellow. What are your thoughts? #askmark
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel.

The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4zMzg4MjBBNzZCQzY5MDk4

Are Sharks Attracted to the Colour Yellow? #AskMark

Load More... Subscribe

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles Scuba Mask
We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.


Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Recent Comments
Ken Blakely: DAN’s response to failures
JR riddle: Exercise after scuba diving
matthew hill: British freediver breaks 15-year national record
Jim: Double test: Looking for a budget wetsuit?
j Steve: Top 10 Odd Things Scuba Divers Say
Recent News
PADI EMEA: 2 ways to grow more pros PADI EMEA: 2 ways to grow more pros
Freediver claims world record for 112m walk Freediver claims world record for 112m walk
Exocet dive-boat sank after hitting Red Sea reef Exocet dive-boat sank after hitting Red Sea reef
NW Dive Fest open to all – sturgeons included NW Dive Fest open to all – sturgeons included
Freediver Heike is queen of static in Kaunas  Freediver Heike is queen of static in Kaunas 
Advice to divers after Karin prop-tangle death Advice to divers after Karin prop-tangle death

Connect With Us

Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube

Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.

Copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x