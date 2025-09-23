Top Dive Destinations of Peninsular Malaysia

What to Expect when you Dive Peninsular Malaysia

Except for Langkawi, which is an island located in the Northeast of the country, the main dive destinations of Peninsular Malaysia are spread along the east coast. The Islands of Perhentian, Redang, Lang Tengah and Tenggol are situated to the north in the Terengganu Marine Park and offer excellent diving. In the south are Tioman Island, a renowned dive hotspot, Aur Island, an undiscovered southern gem. Diving the east coast in the dry seasons offers clear, calm waters for beginners with plenty of deeper offshore reefs, pinnacles, and wrecks for the more advanced diver.

Langkawi

Known for its stunning beaches and lush rainforests, Langkawi is a beautiful tropical island paradise off the east coast in the north of Malaysia. Langkawi’s best diving experiences can be found at Pulau Payar Marine Park and around the Cenang area. Visibility tends not to be as good as on the East Coast. Still, there is some great muck diving around Cenang, and the Pulau Payar Marine Park offers shallow reefs festooned in soft corals, minimal current, and plentiful marine lif

Perhentian Islands

This beautiful tropical island has over 20 dive sites, featuring healthy reefs, interesting topography, including swim-throughs and caves, great animal encounters, and several wrecks. One of the highlights is the Shark Reef, a shallow reef ideal for spotting blacktip reef sharks. At Tanjung Basi and Tokong Laut, the currents tend to be stronger and offer the chance to see schooling fish and pelagic action. The Sugar Weck is a 90-meter cargo ship that attracts a myriad of marine life.

Tioman Island is a small island in Rompin District, Pahang, Malaysia. It is located 32 kilometres (20 miles) off the east coast of the state, and is some 20 kilometres (12 miles) long and 12 kilometres (7.5 miles) wide. The densely forested island is sparsely inhabited, and is surrounded by numerous coral reefs, making it a popular scuba diving spot.

Lang Tengah Island

Situated between Perhentian and Redang, this tiny island offers a quieter option to its larger neighbours. The reefs circling the island are pristine, and marine life is abundant. Large schools of snappers, jacks, fusiliers, and barracudas congregate here. The area is known for its common sightings of friendly shark species, including blacktip, whitetip, leopard, and bamboo sharks. The area also has a few wrecks, including a sunken plane.

Tenggol Island

Until a few years ago, Tenggol was uninhabited. There are only two resorts on the island and more than 20 dive sites, so overcrowding is not a problem. Tokong Timur is a renowned dive site known for its vibrant reefs, interesting boulders, and the possibility of whale shark encounters between August and October. Rajawali Point is another excellent site offering stunning coral formations and abundant fish.

Tioman Island

Set in its own national park, Tioman Island boasts over 30 dive sites offering various diving experiences. Sites like Pirate Reef and Renggis have shallow, calm water teeming with reef fish and are ideal for beginner divers. For the more advanced diver, sites like Tiger Reef and Kador Bay offer exhilarating drift dives along healthy coral reefs. Boulders and overhangs are covered in sea fans and an array of soft and hard coral. Animal encounters include turtles, barracuda, snappers, rays and a vast array of reef fish. Numerous wrecks litter the ocean floor around the island. There are even a couple of deep wrecks, the HMS Repulse and the HMS Prince of Wales, that are in the realm of Tech divers.

Aur Island

This tiny island is about a 5-hour boat journey from the mainland and does not attract the crowds. But those who make the journey are rewarded with pristine reefs, excellent visibility, and abundant marine life. Common sightings include Manta Rays, Whitetip Sharks, Barracudas, Napoleon Wrasse, Jacks, Trevally, Yellowback Fusiliers, Turtles, and Bumphead Parrotfish.

Photo Credits: Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board