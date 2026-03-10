Scuba Diver ANZ Issue 91 Out Now

Click here for the Latest Edition of Scuba Diver ANZ
News round-up
The winners of the DPG Masters Underwater imaging Competition revealed, job openings for divers in Antarctica, and Bunaken Oasis wins a major tourism award.
Australia
Just 14km from Sydney’s CBD, Cabbage Tree Bay Aquatic Reserve sits at the southern end of Manly Beach, wrapping around to Shelly Beach and just beyond the headland. It covers only 20 hectares, but for divers it packs in plenty of life, as Jayne Jenkins explains.
Timor-Leste
Timor-Leste (East Timor) is one of Southeast Asia’s most- quietly spectacular dive destinations, but it delivers on so many levels, according to Pete McGee.
Divers Alert Network
Hints and advice on how to handle suspected cases of decompression sickness (DCS).
Ask DAN
The Divers Alert Network experts discuss children and scuba diving.
Mustard’s Masterclass
In his latest column, Alex Mustard looks in more detail at a photo technique that originates in the echelons of the tech- diving world – backlighting subjects in wide angle.
Diving With… Francois van Zyl
PT Hirschfield chats with the Narooma dive professional about the intrinsic intersections of his family and dive lives.
Conservation Corner
Efforts to protect the grey nurse sharks of Q Station, located at North Head in Sydney Harbour.
Hungary
Kurt Storms joins Descent Technical Diving and Decostop Holland on their expedition to explore the hot-water marvel that is the Molnár János Cave in Hungary.
Underwater Awards Australasia 2025
James Ferrara had wanted to visit Antarctica for years, and his epic trip produced plenty of stunning images, including Best in Show at the Underwater Awards Australasia 2025.
Dominica
The sperm whale (Physeter macrocephalus) has long held a WWW.DIVERNET.COM special fascination for Don Silcock – an immense, enigmatic animal whose presence in the deep ocean borders on the mythic. To finally swim alongside one became an obsession, a quest that stretched across oceans and more than a decade.
What’s New
New products coming to market, including the Mares Planet 88X TBP regulator, Fourth Element Xenos ARC wetsuit, Otter padded jacket, Nikon ZR, and the Nikon ME-D10 Shotgun Microphone.
Test Extra
Editorial Director Mark Evans rates and reviews the innovative Seac Pura and Clear masks, which feature an anti-fog coating.