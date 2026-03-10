Scuba Diver ANZ Issue 91 Out Now

News round-up

The winners of the DPG Masters Underwater imaging Competition revealed, job openings for divers in Antarctica, and Bunaken Oasis wins a major tourism award.

Australia

Just 14km from Sydney’s CBD, Cabbage Tree Bay Aquatic Reserve sits at the southern end of Manly Beach, wrapping around to Shelly Beach and just beyond the headland. It covers only 20 hectares, but for divers it packs in plenty of life, as Jayne Jenkins explains.

Timor-Leste

Timor-Leste (East Timor) is one of Southeast Asia’s most- quietly spectacular dive destinations, but it delivers on so many levels, according to Pete McGee.

Divers Alert Network

Hints and advice on how to handle suspected cases of decompression sickness (DCS).

Ask DAN

The Divers Alert Network experts discuss children and scuba diving.

Mustard’s Masterclass

In his latest column, Alex Mustard looks in more detail at a photo technique that originates in the echelons of the tech- diving world – backlighting subjects in wide angle.

Diving With… Francois van Zyl

PT Hirschfield chats with the Narooma dive professional about the intrinsic intersections of his family and dive lives.

Conservation Corner

Efforts to protect the grey nurse sharks of Q Station, located at North Head in Sydney Harbour.

Hungary

Kurt Storms joins Descent Technical Diving and Decostop Holland on their expedition to explore the hot-water marvel that is the Molnár János Cave in Hungary.

Underwater Awards Australasia 2025

James Ferrara had wanted to visit Antarctica for years, and his epic trip produced plenty of stunning images, including Best in Show at the Underwater Awards Australasia 2025.

Dominica

The sperm whale (Physeter macrocephalus) has long held a WWW.DIVERNET.COM special fascination for Don Silcock – an immense, enigmatic animal whose presence in the deep ocean borders on the mythic. To finally swim alongside one became an obsession, a quest that stretched across oceans and more than a decade.

What’s New

New products coming to market, including the Mares Planet 88X TBP regulator, Fourth Element Xenos ARC wetsuit, Otter padded jacket, Nikon ZR, and the Nikon ME-D10 Shotgun Microphone.

Test Extra

Editorial Director Mark Evans rates and reviews the innovative Seac Pura and Clear masks, which feature an anti-fog coating.