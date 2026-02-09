Meridian Adventure Dive Resort Becomes the First and Only PADI 5 Star Instructor Development Course (IDC) Centre in Raja Ampat

Raja Ampat, Indonesia – Meridian Adventure Dive Resort is proud to announce its official recognition as the first and only PADI 5-Star Instructor Development Course (IDC) Centre in Raja Ampat, marking a major milestone in professional dive training in one of the most biodiverse marine environments on Earth.

This new designation enables aspiring dive professionals to become PADI Instructors in Raja Ampat, where training takes place amidst more than 75% of the world’s known coral species. It is set against pristine reefs, remote islands, and protected waters.

Guided by an experienced PADI Course Director, Andrew Goddard, the IDC programme aims to develop confident, capable instructors prepared to inspire the next generation of divers. The course integrates thorough academic preparation, confined- and open-water training, and practical teaching experience, all conducted within Raja Ampat’s vibrant and constantly evolving marine environment.

As a well-established eco-conscious dive resort, Meridian Adventure Dive Resort incorporates sustainability into every part of the IDC experience. Candidates train on customised dive boats built specifically for divers, enjoy small-group, personalised instruction, and become part of a community deeply dedicated to marine conservation and responsible tourism.

“This achievement places Raja Ampat firmly on the global map for professional dive training,” says Ross Chapple, Instructor at Meridian Adventure Dive Resort. “Becoming a PADI Instructor here means learning to teach in one of the most challenging, rewarding, and awe-inspiring marine environments in the world.”

With limited intakes and exclusive accommodation packages available for IDC candidates, Meridian Adventure Dive Resort’s Instructor Development Course offers a rare opportunity to launch or elevate a diving career.

About Meridian Adventure Dive Resort

Meridian Adventure Dive Resort is a PADI 5-Star Dive Resort situated in Raja Ampat, Indonesia, recognised for its dedication to diver-focused operations, environmental sustainability, and exceptional diving experiences. The resort provides training from basic courses to professional certifications, including the region’s only PADI Instructor Development Course.

Media & Course Enquiries:

Website: https://raja.meridianadventuredive.com/

Joane Timm, Dive Manager

Email: reservations@meridianadventuresdive.com

WhatsApp: +62 812 8886 3359