Misunderstood Banded Sea Snake

Found all of the Asia Pacific Region, including Raja Ampat, the Banded Sea Snake is a deadly but misunderstood stood creature
We know you share the same excitement for all things ocean as we do. So we wanted to share our latest sighting with you: A Banded Sea Snake (KRAIT).
They are majestic but mostly feared creatures, with a venomous bite that can kill you within an hour. But like most creatures in the ocean that are poisonous or venomous, they come with misconceptions. Sea snakes are non-aggressive, except during mating season, and only a few Sea Snake attacks on humans resulting in death have been recorded.
They also tend to be very curious and have a fixation for any elongated floating object. These include boats, paddleboards, the air hoses of deep-sea divers, or even a snorkeler's fin.
