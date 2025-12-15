Ocean Lovers Festival 2026

Sydney Dives into Discovery & Wonder with expanded Citywide Program for the Ocean Lovers Festival 2026

Sydney, March 2026 – Australia’s largest celebration of ocean culture, science, and solutions is back for its 6th year, bigger and more inspiring than ever. The Ocean Lovers Festival 2026 returns next March with a powerful new theme – Dive into Discovery & Wonder – inviting Sydneysiders and visitors to explore, enjoy, and better understand their role in protecting our blue planet.

What began at Bondi in 2019 has become a month-long showcase of ocean ideas, innovation, art, and action across Sydney. In 2026, the Festival expands again to include a new program in Manly, and weekly events on Sydney Harbour and at the new Sydney Fish Market as well as North Sydney, Maroubra and its flagship Bondi weekend.

Across March, audiences can expect a rich tapestry of free talks, films, workshops, markets, live music, cultural experiences, community activations, and hands-on ocean adventures that highlight the wonder of the ocean and the solutions driving its future.

Under themes of Discovery, Action and Fun there is something exciting and interactive for every age including silver surfers lessons, free sunrise beach yoga and an Icebath, to ocean art kids workshops or dive classes and underwater tours at locations across the Sydney coast and harbour.

Highlights include:

Bondi Beach – Ocean Culture & Ideas

Sunrise yoga, sand-side science talks, live music, films, beachfront markets, surfing, swimming, and hands-on activities for families and ocean lovers.

On the Water – Conservation & Science

Join the Sydney Institute of Marine Science for immersive experiences on the Seabirds to Seascapes ferry trip, the Ocean Lovers conservation kayak tours, an Ocean Lovers Fast Ferry to new Manly events or a Fantasea Ocean Lovers Ambassadors cruise.

Citywide Experiences

The Festival’s program offers endless ways to connect with and celebrate the ocean – from adventure and wellness to science, culture, and creativity.

Festival Founder Anita Kolni said the growth of the event reflects the city’s deepening connection to the ocean:

“Dive into Discovery & Wonder is an invitation to experience the ocean in new ways – to learn, to marvel, and to be part of hopeful, practical solutions. The enthusiasm of our community has driven us to continue expanding our offering and we look forward to providing more new experiences in the new year to inspire awe and understanding.”

“By spreading opportunities to learn and take action across our coastline and harbour, we can foster an even stronger wave of community optimism and engagement in a city that is a world leader in ocean restoration,” Kolni said.

The Festival continues to build on strong audience impact. In 2025, 93% of attendees said they were inspired to take positive action, some 80% said the learnt something new about the ocean and the Festival saw a significant increase in participation in citizen science and ocean activities.

The Ocean Lovers Festival 2026 kicks off from March 1 with Beach Cleans in conjunction with Clean Up Australia Day and culminates with the free SEA the Weed sunrise ceremony on March 27 at North Bondi.

About Ocean Lovers Festival

Founded in Bondi in 2019, the Ocean Lovers Festival has grown into Australia’s premier ocean-themed cultural and science event. Now a month-long celebration across Sydney, the Festival showcases ocean protection, innovation, art, film, music, talks, workshops, markets, and hands-on activities. It is a place to ‘Sea Change’ – where creativity meets science, solutions meet community, and everyone is invited to engage with the future of our ocean. Organised by the Ocean Lovers Alliance, a registered charity, it exists to bridge the gap in community ocean literacy and act as a voice for the ocean, creating a platform where awareness meets action, ensuring the ocean is given the prominence it deserves for the planet’s sustainable future.