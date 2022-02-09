PADI’s romantic gift guide – and 4 free eCourses

International training agency PADI has come up with its own “Valentine’s Day Gift Guide“ to help divers celebrate the romantic date in a scuba-appropriate way – and also has four free eLearning courses to give away to Divernet readers to mark the day.

“Couples that dive together stay together!” asserts PADI, suggesting that non-diving couples could do worse than bond by starting on their PADI Open Water Diver certification journey together from 14 February with matching eLearning courses.

They can then move on to certification at one of the agency’s local or overseas dive-centres or resorts to continue their underwater career as dive-buddies. An OWD eLearning package costs £163 and can be booked here (but anyone who wishes to try their luck at winning a free eLearning course of their choice should see below).

It might be a bit late to follow PADI’s suggestion of booking a luxury dive resort holiday on a heart-shaped island on the day, though love-struck divers might like to hold that thought for 2023 – or sooner if they prefer.

Heart-shaped Tupai island in Bora Bora

The agency has done its research, however, and has come up with Heart Reef on Australia’s Great Barrier Reef Australia (dive it with Lady Musgrave Experience); Tavarua Island, a private atoll in Fiji; and Tupai Island in French Polynesia, where the white-sand beaches and coconut trees form a heart-shaped lagoon – dive it with Eleuthera Bora Diving Centre. These and other romantic diving hang-outs can be found at PADI Travel. <

Perhaps more realistic gestures for many will be a gift from the PADI Gear collection of sustainable, ocean-inspired jewellery “that supports saving the ocean”.

Healthy Reefs T-shirt Sterling silver shark pendant

Whale shark hoodie …or you could always just go diving

Examples include a sterling silver great white shark ring that is unisex and adjustable – it costs £35, with 15% of profits going directly to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy. Also available are sterling silver reef shark earrings and pendant made by Roland St John at £27.

If sustainable clothing seems a preferable option, ideas include a whale shark-design recycled-plastics hoodie at £55.50, or the Healthy Reefs Organic Tee at £24, with 20% of the price going towards the Green Fins initiative. There are more gift ideas for romantic divers at PADI Gear. < >

And for that chance to win one of four free PADI eLearning courses of your choice, simply answer the question below before the end of 23 February 2022.