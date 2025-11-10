Scuba Diver ANZ Issue 87 Out Now

News round-up

Fragile Ocean campaign launches with Nick Cave soundtrack, marine biologist bitten by shark at Cocos Island, and the dive industry mourns Michael Menduno.

Australia, part two

John Magee continues his focus on the Great Barrier Reef, looking at how this fragile paradise is under threat, and what is being done to protect it.

The Maldives, part two

Editorial Director Mark Evans has been on a multitude of liveaboards during his long time in the dive industry, but he reckons that the MY White Pearl is the most-luxurious and opulent he has been on yet, and truly deserves being referred to as a ‘superyacht’.

GO Diving Show ANZ

PT Hirschfield attends the second annual GO Diving Show at the Olympic Showground in Sydney and finds a host of attractions and activities for all the family.

Divers Alert Network

A DAN member in good health experiences severe dizziness and difficulty with balance post-diving.

DAN Europe Medical Q&A

The Divers Alert Network team answer questions on Addison’s disease, and the Valsalva manoeuvre.

Diving With… Brett Lobwein

PT Hirschfield chats with the award-winning underwater photographer Brett Lobwein about shooting apex predators, epic global expeditions and grass-roots conservation efforts abroad and right here in Australia.

The Next Generation

This issue’s focus is on Ryleigh Broughton, from Melbourne, who got her Open Water certification at 11 years old.

TECH: Australia

Nays Baghai packs up his closed-circuit rebreather and sets off on a month-long adventure to Queensland’s Stradbroke Island in search of epic animal encounters – and he is not disappointed.

Indonesia, part one

Jayne Jenkins heads to North Sulawesi in Indonesia to embark on a three-resort Passport to Paradise, beginning in Manado.

Avelo Scuba System

Adrian Stacey gets to grips with the innovative Avelo Scuba System, and discovers this new-fangled technology delivers a liberating diving experience.

What’s New

New products coming to market, including the Fotocore MR5.5 Underwater Monitor and M Series Lighting, Fourth Element’s 2025 lifestyle range, Mares Force X LS mask, Halcyon Vector Pro fins, and SeaLife Sea Dragon 3000F COB Colour Boost video light.

Test Extra

Editorial Director Mark Evans rates and reviews the Dynamic Nord TR-80 Superior regulator.