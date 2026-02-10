Scuba Diver ANZ Issue 90 Out Now

Advertisement

Click here for the Latest Edition of Scuba Diver ANZ

News round-up

Luxury liveaboard Blue Pearl launching in Indonesia, the Ocean Lovers Festival 2026, death of Aussie diver in Bali, and massive coral-restoration testing on the GBR.

Australia

Australia’s Southern Great Barrier Reef, stretching from the Keppel Islands off Yeppoon down through Heron and Lady Musgrave to Lady Elliott Island, delivers classic coral-reef diving with easy access, warm water, and year-round marine life, as Deborah Dickson-Smith finds out.

Indonesia

Novice diver Aura Chatham and her family discovers the wonders of Wakatobi first-hand, and find the luxury resort and its surrounding waters are truly enthralling.

Divers Alert Network

DAN experts discuss how oxygen first aid helped keep two divers out of the chamber.

DAN Q&A

Divers Alert Network medical information specialists discuss postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome.

Mustard’s Masterclass

Alex Mustard turns his attentions to shooting abstract images, and explains how nature offers underwater photographers plenty of subjects.

Diving With… Aliah Banchik

PT Hirshfield chats with the marine biologist and co-founder of the FINstitute about conservation, science communication and All the Sharks.

Conservation Corner

Community divers launch Marine Watch Project to document HAB impacts at iconic Yorke Peninsula jetties.

TECH: Truk Lagoon

Scuba Diver’s Senior Travel Editor Don Silcock delives into the challenges of shooting the colourful wrecks that lie on the bottom of Truk Lagoon.

Papua New Guinea

Vanessa Torres Macho heads to Tufi in Papua New Guinea and finds it more than delivers the thrills both underwater and topside.

Palau

Nays Baghai heads to Palau and is left awe-struck by the marine life, wrecks and natural topography of this island nation.

Test Extra

Editorial Director Mark Evans rates and reviews the Scubapro Hydros Pro 2 back-inflate BCD, which has several notable changes over the original model, including innovative integrated weight pockets.

What’s New

New products coming to market, including the Inon ZD Front Masks system for the DJI Osmo Action 6 action camera, and the Weefine WFH-GP1 Diving Housing for the GoPro Hero 10/11/12/13 or DJI Osmo Action 4/5 Pro.