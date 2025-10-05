Diving with Kate Parker: Ocean Conservation, Sea Shepherd & Daughters of the Deep

Photographs by Liesbeth Peeters, Adnan Sopi, Robbie Newby and Kate Parker

Diving with Kate Parker – From Speech Pathologist to Ocean Activist

PT Hirschfield chats with the child speech pathologist with a burning passion for ocean conservation and social justice.

In this exclusive feature, we’re diving with Kate Parker. When it comes to ocean advocacy, Kate Parker -Divemaster, Sea Shepherd activist and cofounder of the not-for-profit charity Daughters of the Deep (DOTD) – is ‘the real deal’. Where others helplessly lament the state of the ocean or observe social injustice with apathy, UK-born Kate (now based in Victoria) invests significant time and energy into addressing ocean issues, proactively becoming part of the solution.

Daughters of the Deep – Empowering Women in Marine Careers

She co-founded the registered charity Daughters of the Deep in 2021 to ‘Equalise the Ocean’ by supporting young women in disadvantaged countries to receive education, dive training and marine career opportunities: ‘Given my love of the ocean and equally strong feminist values, DOTD allows me to fight for two causes I’m most passionate about.’

Her long list of ocean-centric endeavours also includes weekend duties with the Australian Coast Guard for the past seven years.

Kate’s maritime skills have also found a strong sense of purpose in her eight overseas campaigns as a member of the Sea Shepherd Crew: ‘I’ve been a full-time Paediatric Speech Pathologist for 15 years.

I have a very understanding employer who allows me three months every year to go overseas and crew with Sea Shepherd. Twice I’ve taken what I like to call my ‘ocean babies maternity leave.’

Kate about to go diving

Outside ocean activism, Kate’s a keen boxer and live music fanatic who has spent a lot of time travelling recreationally.

Global Diving Adventures and Sea Shepherd Campaigns

She started diving in Taganga, Colombia, in 2012, going from Open Water certification to Divemaster within six months, qualifying in Koh Tao, Thailand.

Beyond Australia, her dive adventures have also taken her to India, the Philippines, Borneo, Indonesia, Fiji, Vanuatu, Belize and Mexico.

Kate’s passion for a healthy ocean is clear in the dive experiences she values most highly: ‘Sipadan was a stand out because the diving is so heavily restricted there.

A limited number of divers are allowed per day, ensuring the reef remains relatively untampered by tourism.’

On a dive with like-minded buddies

Reflecting on her deep commitment to advocate for a better world and healthier ocean, Kate muses: ‘Knowing that even the smallest gesture can make a difference has always been part of my life.

I remember doing sponsored silences and fasts at primary school to raise money for charities, and my mum endlessly knitting us clothing and making small dolls and toys to send to Africa.’

Looking for critters

Decades later, viewing a Sea Shepherd-hosted screening of the documentary ‘Cowspiracy’ profoundly impacted Kate’s trajectory: ‘I knew immediately I had to follow through with everything I knew about environmentalism.

I changed my dietary habits and plastic consumption to align more closely with my love for all animals and the planet.’

‘I was invited to visit one of the Sea Shepherd vessels, the Steve Irwin. That weekend, I did my first tour. I was inspired by the organisation’s work and delighted when they asked if I would sign up as an onshore volunteer.’

It’s a position Kate holds to this day, which has involved attending events to sell merchandise, undertaking educational outreach, beach cleans and leading ship tours of the Steve Irwin.

Hard at work with Sea Shepherd





‘I completed a couple of Sea Shepherd campaigns that first year. Since then I’ve returned to crew offshore with Sea Shepherd every year for three months, using all my annual leave in one lump, taking the rest as unpaid leave.’

Kate has served on six campaigns to Mexico for Operation Milagro in efforts to save the world’s most endangered marine mammal, the Vaquita Porpoise, from extinction: ‘There’s less than ten left now, compared to 50 during my first campaign in 2017’.

She completed a campaign to Antartica for Operation Nemesis, defending whales from the Japanese whaling fleet. She also served in Costa Rica on Operation Clean Waves, which removed and disposed of 40 tonnes of confiscated illegal fishing gear from Cocos Island.

Kate has been an oiler in the Engine Room, a deckhand for many years, and eventually bosun (Head of the Deck Department): ‘Since I increased my maritime skills through Coast Guard, I’ve taken up the role as officer in the Bridge. I get to drive the ships, which I like most of all of my onboard roles.’

Kate is passionate about all marine life Busy on a cleanup dive trip



Kate also heads up the Sea Shepherd Dive partnership programme throughout Australia and NZ, working with dive schools in the promotion of best environmental practice.

Having always loved marine life, Kate says: ‘Protecting it seemed like the obvious next step from just appreciating it.’

‘It’s been quite the journey of discovering other causes that I value. More recently human rights issues have become a prevalent focus.

I hope before too long to join crews doing incredible work rescuing migrants in the Mediterranean Sea.’

Inspiring Others and Leading by Example

When it comes to inspiring others to be proactive in the face of expansive world and ocean-related problems, Kate suggests: ‘It can feel overwhelming to just pick one thing, or focus energy on a situation that is seemingly impossible. The main hurdles anyone has to get past are apathy and fear of failure.’

‘Launching DOTD, we definitely weren’t sure how far we would get. But even if we just funded a few girls for scuba diving certificates, we knew we would have made a small difference. Micro shifts can accumulate to massive actions.

If you do nothing, nothing will happen. But if you do something, at least there’s a chance.’ ‘There’s a quote at the end of the ‘Racing Extinction’ documentary that says ‘Better to light one candle than sit in darkness’. We can all shine light on one issue that may previously have been shrouded in darkness.’

Kate leads by example in tackling both massive global issues, and smaller issues closer to home. While she still ‘dives for fun’ on holidays, nowdays her dives in her hometown of Melbourne are dedicated to underwater cleanups.

She sees these as ‘an essential payback to our planet’ that she believes all divers should be involved in.

‘Ideally, we would live in a world that didn’t produce so much plastic, or harbour so much ambivalence towards the state of our oceans.

I believe it’s our responsibility as divers to make conscious choices that protect the ocean and to participate where we can in helping to clean it up.’

FAQs

Who is Kate Parker? Kate Parker is a UK-born Divemaster, Sea Shepherd activist, paediatric speech pathologist and cofounder of Daughters of the Deep, a charity empowering young women through marine education. What is Daughters of the Deep? Founded by Kate Parker in 2021, Daughters of the Deep is a non-profit that supports young women in disadvantaged countries with dive training, marine careers and education. How is Kate Parker involved with Sea Shepherd? Kate has crewed on eight Sea Shepherd campaigns worldwide, from protecting vaquita porpoises in Mexico to removing illegal fishing gear from Cocos Island. Where has Kate Parker dived around the world? She has dived extensively in Australia, the Galapagos, India, the Philippines, Borneo, Indonesia, Fiji, Vanuatu, Belize and Mexico, with standout experiences at Sipadan. How can divers support ocean conservation like Kate Parker? Divers can volunteer for organisations like Sea Shepherd, join beach and underwater clean-ups, support ethical dive tourism and reduce plastic use. What inspired Kate Parker’s activism? Viewing environmental documentaries and first-hand ocean experiences led Kate to change her lifestyle, reduce plastic use and dedicate her time to marine protection.

This article was originally published in Scuba Diver ANZ #63

Subscribe today with promo code DIVE1 — enjoy 12 months for just £1!