Scuba Diver Q & A: Kurt Storms

We chat to the talented Belgian underwater photographer Kurt Storms who specialises in wreck, mine and cave diving imagery.

Photographs by Kurt Storms

Q: How did you start scuba diving?

A: I was on holiday in Taba (Egypt) with my wife and children. Like every holiday, we had booked a boat trip for a fun day of snorkeling, because diving, I had never thought of – until I saw a French instructor explaining an introductory dive to three people.

I asked if it was still possible to try it too. My wife declared me crazy, but how happy I was when I surfaced from my dive. The first thing I shouted was ‘I’m going to do this more often’. Once back in Belgium, I found myself a club and started the series of training courses that have made me the diver I am today.

Q: When did you first get into underwater photography?

A: I came to photography 20 years ago, when I was an avid plane spotter, but over the years this had been diluted to actually no more photos! Through my good friend Vic Verlinden, I got the passion for underwater photography.

A few years ago, we had some projects where Vic acted as photographer, and I did the exploration. and this triggered me to give it a try too. With Vic’s help, I got my first equipment together, and followed his tips and tricks. And from then on, I was sold on underwater photography.

Q: What draws you to wreck, mine, and cave diving photography?

A: What appeals to me here is the unprecedented. It is not easy to put these images on paper, and now this is what I am trying to do.

But I want to do it in such a natural way. When I started photographing in the early days, it was more the model was the object I wanted to put in the picture, and the environment of the cave or wreck was an afterthought.

Kurt loves photographing shipwrecks

But I started to use a different technique, so now I use the model as an afterthought and focus on the wrecks and the spaces inside the caves/mines. What appeals to me in these objects is because most of the population will never see them without these images.

Mine dives are Kurt’s favourite…

Q: What are the challenges of photographing in caves, mines, and overhead environments?

A: The biggest challenge obviously depends on the depth, but the biggest is the time we have to create a particular image. Often you surface afterwards, and think ‘well, darn, I should have brought it from this angle’.

For wrecks, the biggest challenge is not to have too many divers in the image. Especially if you are off with a charter, and everyone is diving the wreck at the same time.

For photographing caves and mines, the biggest challenge is to try not to create dust. The slightest movement you do wrong comes at the expense of a good image.

This puts a lot of pressure on the people who come along as models, or as illuminators. Keeping them out of the picture is also sometimes a challenge, which is why good planning in advance is necessary.



Q: Do you prefer wreck diving or cave/mine diving?

A: My preference is still for caves and mines, but this environment doesn’t appeal to everyone, so I try to combine.

The unknown especially appeals to me in the caves – what is there after the next turn?

…and contain remnants from the past use

Prepping for a cave dive

Q: Why do you use a closed-circuit rebreather (CCR) on photoshoot dives?

A: I never dive without my Divesoft rebreather anymore. For me, the rebreather is the best gift for an underwater photographer. For any type of photographer, it is the best tool. for those photographers who like to take pictures of animals, the animals are not startled by the bubbles produced by an OC diver.

The biggest reason I use a rebreather is, the time I get at depth with it, the consumption of a rebreather is just your metabolic oxygen consumption.

Also, this reduces the helium price versus an OC dive. Also, the warm air you breathe, makes you less likely to cool down in cold environments like mines, which is an added plus.

Kurt uses models to show scale on the wrecks

Q: What is your most-memorable diving experience?

A: My most memorable dive is at the Laplet mine in Belgium. This one is on private property, but we had permission to map it.

I remember one of the first dives, when I went to lay line with my regular buddy so that our photographer on duty could just find his way back afterwards without a problem.

Me and my buddy Willem, at one point, ended up in a gigantic space, with several other corridors. I couldn’t believe my luck. I kept enjoying myself.

Afterwards, we were able to make a few more connections from this spot, but at that moment, I was so happy that we came across this, and to this day, this is my best dive/discovery.

Kurt is a huge fan of CCRs

Q: On the flipside, what is your worst diving memory?

A: The worst dive? I find this a difficult question, because what is a bad dive – bad visibility? Currents? One learns something from every dive. But should I point out a dive, it is a dive in Bali, on the Liberty wreck.

I was on holiday there with my wife, and we decided to do some dives on the wreck, so I could photograph it. I had made clear arrangements in advance with the owner of the dive centre, and we were provided with a guide.

Divers dwarfed by size of the wreck

It already started going wrong in the water, there was some heavy wave action, but it wasn’t really a problem.

Once we were ready, we descended to the wreck where I started to see where and how I would photograph it.

Pre-dive briefing

However, after about 25 minutes of diving time, our guide decided to end the dive, even though we still had more than half of our gas supply, so after about 30 minutes we were back on the beach taking off our fins. This was normally the first of three dives, but I didn’t dive again.

Caves are another of Kurt’s passions



Q: What does the future hold for Kurt Storms?

A: I still have many dreams, but what the future holds? At the moment, a trip to the Isles of Scilly next year. This winter, we will continue exploring in our Belgian mines and hope to start some nice projects again.

We are also planning a few more trips so we will again have great stories and photos to publish in this esteemed magazine. And of course, we have a big dream to go to Bikini Atoll, but that is not on order today!

Frequently Asked Questions

This article was originally published in Scuba Diver NA #19

