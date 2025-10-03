Decompression Recovery After Hyperbaric Treatment

A Diver’s Question

Q: I received eight hyperbaric oxygen therapy treatments for decompression sickness (DCS) six weeks ago. An hour after diving I experienced numbness and tingling in my left arm, hand, leg and foot and felt very weak and fatigued. After my treatments all my symptoms resolved and four days later, I flew home without issue. However, in the last two weeks I’ve had a return of some of the tingling in my left arm and foot that comes and goes, but doesn’t completely go away. Is this a normal side effect? Do I need further treatment?

Expert Answer

According to DAN’s Report on Diving Accidents and Fatalities, slightly more than 50% of all decompression illness recovery cases that received hyperbaric oxygen therapy were successfully treated without residual symptoms. The remaining cases had some neurological symptoms or pain for several days or weeks after therapy. On average, around 16% of injured divers will still experience DCS symptoms for up to three months after treatment.

It’s not unusual for original decompression sickness symptoms to reappear during this recovery period. Divers have reported recurrence after long workdays, poor sleep, sitting for extended periods, or drinking alcohol. The most commonly reported symptom is numbness and tingling.

While recurrence can occur, it is not always considered normal. Symptoms are usually related to the severity of the decompression injury.

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy for Divers with Decompression Sickness

Three Key Factors in Decompression Recovery

1. Time to Recompression

The speed between onset of decompression sickness symptoms and recompression treatment is often the most important factor in recovery outcomes.

2. Prompt Oxygen First Aid

Immediate administration of 100% oxygen and rapid evaluation are essential. Remember that hyperbaric oxygen therapy for DCS is a treatment, not always a cure. Some divers may still experience mild numbness or long-term impairment.

3. Time to Heal

Recovery takes time. Unlike visible traumatic injuries, gas bubble injuries from decompression sickness are internal and can be more damaging than being hit by a car. Never underestimate symptoms—always seek immediate medical evaluation for scuba diving safety.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is it normal for symptoms to return after hyperbaric treatment for DCS?

Yes, some divers report recurring tingling, numbness, or fatigue within three months. This may relate to the severity of the initial injury and the course of decompression recovery.

How long does decompression recovery usually take?

Recovery varies, but most divers heal within weeks. About 16% may still experience decompression sickness symptoms for up to three months after DCS treatment.

What factors affect recovery from decompression illness?

Key factors include how quickly treatment began after symptom onset, the use of oxygen first aid for divers, and the severity of the original injury.

Can symptoms get worse after hyperbaric treatment?

Symptoms don’t usually worsen, but recurrence can happen due to stress, fatigue, lack of rest, or alcohol consumption. Persistent issues should be evaluated by a dive medicine specialist.

Does hyperbaric treatment always cure decompression illness?

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy for divers is a treatment, not always a cure. Some divers may have residual symptoms or long-term neurological effects.