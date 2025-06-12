Magazine Subscriptions
Canon imagery backs Seychelles coral-breeding lab

Canon 5DMKIII MPE65mm @x4 image stack, f/3.5, 1/125th, ISO 1000 (Canon / Coral Spawning Lab)
Coral taken with a Canon 5DMKIII MPE65mm @x4 image stack, f/3.5, 1/125th, ISO 1000 (Canon / Coral Spawning Lab)

For some time coral-gardening, a system in which coral fragments are taken from existing reefs, grown in nurseries and transplanted back into degraded areas, has been the standard approach to reef restoration. 

This however results in reefs populated by genetically identical corals, and many experts believe that these will not be resilient enough to withstand coral-bleaching events in the long term.

Canon 5DMKIII 100mm macro, f/4.5, 1/30th, ISO 400 (Canon / Coral Spawning Lab)
Canon 5DMKIII 100mm macro, f/4.5, 1/30th, ISO 400 (Canon / Coral Spawning Lab)
Canon 5DMKIII MPE65mm @x5, f/8, 1/80th, ISO 640 (Canon / Coral Spawning Lab)
Canon 5DMKIII MPE65mm @x5, f/8, 1/80th, ISO 640 (Canon / Coral Spawning Lab)

An alternative is land-based sexual coral reproduction, which avoids what is regarded as this “critical weakness” by cultivating healthy, diverse corals from larvae collected during coral-spawning events.

Now camera manufacturer Canon EMEA has got behind the concept and is sponsoring a land-based coral-breeding laboratory claimed to be the first of its kind in the western Indian Ocean.

Launched in co-operation with UK-based research team Coral Spawning Lab (CSL) and local charity Nature Seychelles, the development will employ the latest imaging technology as part of a bid to boost reef resilience against climate change.  

Canon 5DMKIII MPE65mm @x5 6 image stack @ f/8.0, 1/100th, ISO 2500 (Canon / Coral Spawning Lab)
Canon 5DMKIII MPE65mm @x5 6 image stack @ f/8.0, 1/100th, ISO 2500 (Canon / Coral Spawning Lab)
Canon 5DMKIII 100mm macro, f/11, 1/60th, ISO 800 (Canon / Coral Spawning Lab)
Canon 5DMKIII 100mm macro, f/11, 1/60th, ISO 800 (Canon / Coral Spawning Lab)

Canon is financing Nature Seychelles to construct and run the facility, as well as providing the imaging equipment necessary to enhance observation of coral-spawning events and their documentation, for use in citizen-science and education. Examples of its coral imagery can be seen here.

Nature Seychelles’ Assisted Recovery of Corals or ARC facility is expected to enable deeper understanding of coral reproductive timing, post-settlement growth and survival, while facilitating photomicrography, photogrammetry and the production of high-quality imagery and videos for the researchers.  

ARC will create a genetic bank of resilient coral built by CSL, which will also provide the training for the facility’s operators.  

Canon 5DMKIII MPE65mm @x1 image stack, f/8, 1/160th, ISO 640 (Canon / Coral Spawning Lab)
Canon 5DMKIII MPE65mm @x1 image stack, f/8, 1/160th, ISO 640 (Canon / Coral Spawning Lab)
Canon 5DMKIII MPE65mm @x5, f/7.1, 1/30th, ISO 1000 (Canon / Coral Spawning Lab)
Canon 5DMKIII MPE65mm @x5, f/7.1, 1/30th, ISO 1000 (Canon / Coral Spawning Lab)
Canon 5DMKIII MPE65mm @x4 image stack, f/6.3, 1/100th, ISO 1600 (Canon / Coral Spawning Lab)
‘Canon 5DMKIII MPE65mm @x4 image stack, f/6.3, 1/100th, ISO 1600 (Canon / Coral Spawning Lab)

“Currently, we’re essentially cloning corals, creating reefs of genetically identical species,” explains Dr Nirmal Shah, CEO of Nature Seychelles. “Evolution thrives on diversity – the strong, the weak, the healthy and everything in between. 

“To build truly resilient reefs, we need to embrace true diversity. Canon’s partnership, alongside Coral Spawning Lab’s expertise, allows us to do just that, by enabling us to breed corals and create a genetic bank of resilient species. 

“Canon’s technology will also allow us to unlock the secrets of coral reproduction, leading to more effective conservation strategies and, ultimately, inspiring true change in how we protect and regenerate these vital ecosystems. 

Canon 5DMKIII MPE65mm @x3 image stack, f/3.5, 1/80th, ISO 800 (Canon / Coral Spawning Lab)
Canon 5DMKIII MPE65mm @x3 image stack, f/3.5, 1/80th, ISO 800 (Canon / Coral Spawning Lab)
Canon 5DMKIII MPE65mm @x5, f/8, 1/160th, ISO 640 (Canon / Coral Spawning Lab)
Canon 5DMKIII MPE65mm @x5, f/8, 1/160th, ISO 640 (Canon / Coral Spawning Lab)

“Coral reefs are the foundation of our economy, our environment, and our way of life,” says Shah. “This partnership with Canon is not just about restoring reefs; it’s about safeguarding the future of the Seychelles.” 

Coral Spawning Lab is described as a pioneer in land-based sexual coral reproduction. “As a former underwater cameraman, I know the power of imagery to communicate complex scientific concepts and inspire action,” says its co-founder, marine biologist Dr Jamie Craggs.

“By partnering with Canon, we can share the beauty and fragility of coral reefs with the world.” 

