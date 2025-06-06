Magazine Subscriptions
Larval boost for Bonaire’s ailing coral reefs

Diving at RRFB’s South Klein nursery during ReeFiesta (Max Rouwenhorst)
In what is claimed as a major success for coral restoration off the southern Caribbean diving island of Bonaire, Reef Renewal Foundation Bonaire (RRFB) says it has been able to produce more than 236,000 genetically unique coral larvae, using a temporary laboratory.

The staff and volunteers took advantage of a grooved brain coral spawning event that was observed across four monitoring sites in Bonaire, and the cultivated corals will be outplanted back onto depleted reefs.

The achievement represents “a glimmer of hope”, says RRFB, following two years of unprecedented coral bleaching and SCTLD (Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease) that it says have pushed many coral species to the brink.

RRFB’s Lola Salvador shows a Reefiesta diver how to properly clean a coral nursery tree at their South Klein coral nursery, with Toucan Diving (Max Rouwenhorst)
With fewer healthy colonies remaining, and many now too far apart to reproduce naturally, the chances of fertilisation in the wild have dropped dramatically, according to the organisation. 

This has made facilitating sexual reproduction of corals a vital tool in boosting resilience and preserving genetic diversity, with research showing that young corals produced in this way are highly tolerant to heat-stress.

“Every spawning event is a critical and unique opportunity to boost the genetic diversity of Bonaire’s declining coral populations – and with that diversity comes greater resilience,” says RRFB science officer Sanne Tuijten.

RRFB science officer Sanne Tuijten counts coral embryos in petri dishes to estimate fertilisation success. 
Targeted breeding can boost year-round restoration efforts and significantly accelerate natural recovery, according to the RRFB, which is now planning further such work for endangered species such as pillar, elkhorn, staghorn and other brain corals. 

Helped by its 16 partner dive-operators around the island and a team of volunteers, RRFB says that to date it has outplanted more than 65,000 corals back to the reef over an area of more than 13,000sq m.

Its coral-breeding programme was developed in collaboration with reef-restoration organisation SECORE International, supported by both the local and Dutch governments.

Tiny coral larvae glow green under UV light as they settle on star-shaped seeding units, a tool used to encourage the settlement of young coral larvae on the reef
ReeFiesta draws the crowds

Meanwhile more than 200 people got together for the RRFB’s seventh annual ReeFiesta on 1 June, held in celebration of World Reef Awareness Day.

The event consisted of guided coral-restoration scuba dives and snorkel tours at 13 nursery sites around Bonaire and Klein Bonaire, along with a presentation on RRFB’s work led by instructors from the partner dive-centres and an evening social event.

RRF Bonaire’s team (Max Rouwenhorst)
Divers, snorkellers, and staff at Buddy Dive Resort (Julian Beccari)
“It was so energising to see the support, enthusiasm and shared purpose from everyone involved in ReeFiesta this year,” said RRFB reef-restoration technician Perri Rappaport.

“We’re especially thankful to our dive-shop partners, sponsors and everyone who joined us in the water – they’re the reason this year’s event was such a success!”

