>
The Biggest Online Resource for Scuba Divers
Search
Close this search box.

Polar bear wins hearts in People’s Choice

Follow Divernet on Google News
Polar bear wins – Ice Bed (© Nima Sarikhani / Wildlife Photographer of the Year)
Ice Bed (© Nima Sarikhani / Wildlife Photographer of the Year)

Deprecated: Automatic conversion of false to array is deprecated in /home/837581.cloudwaysapps.com/gcahrcedfn/public_html/wp-content/plugins/link-whisper-premium/core/Wpil/Settings.php on line 3070

In late November last year Divernet picked out the only four of 25 images shortlisted in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award that depicted sea – or in one case swamp – life, and speculated as to whether any of them might win the main prize.

They didn’t, although two were Highly Commended and so made the top five, which has just been announced.

All five photographs were taken topside but the winning image was very much marine-based and relevant to what is happening to the oceans today – the unforgettable Ice Bed by British photographer Nima Sarikhani shows a young polar bear drifting off to sleep, after making itself comfortable on a small iceberg.

“Nima’s breathtaking and poignant image allows us to see the beauty and fragility of our planet,” said Dr Douglas Gurr, director of London’s Natural History Museum (NHM), which organises the prestigious annual Wildlife Photographer of the Year (WPOTY) competition.

“His thought-provoking image is a stark reminder of the integral bond between an animal and its habitat and serves as a visual representation of the detrimental impacts of climate warming and habitat loss.” 

The shot was taken from an expedition vessel off Norway’s Svalbard archipelago. “This photograph has stirred strong emotions in many of those who have seen it,” commented Sarikhani.

“Whilst climate change is the biggest challenge we face, I hope that this photograph also inspires hope; there is still time to fix the mess we have caused” (Taken with a Canon EOS-1D X Mark III + 70–200mm f/2.8 @ 200mm; 1/500th, f/5, ISO 400).

(© Audun Rikardsen / Wildlife Photographer of the Year)
Aurora Jellies (© Audun Rikardsen / Wildlife Photographer of the Year)

Where to see the images

The People’s Choice Award received a record number of more than 75,000 votes from around the world. The shortlist had been selected by the NHM and its international judging panel from almost 50,000 images submitted for the fifty-ninth WPOTY competition.

The five images will now be displayed both online and in the accompanying NHM exhibition until 30 June, after which it remains on national and international tour.

The first of the two marine-life Highly Commended images was Aurora Jellies by Audun Rikardsen, showing a moon jellyfish in autumnal waters in a fjord outside Tromsø in northern Norway, where it is common for the species to gather in their hundreds under the Aurora Borealis. 

The photographer used his own system for adjusting focus and aperture during the single exposure, enabling him to capture the reflection of the sky’s colours on the water’s surface while also lighting up the jellyfish with strobes (Taken with a Canon EOS-1D X + Laowa 12mm f/2.8; 34 sec at f/2.8–22, ISO 1600; two Canon 600 strobes in underwater housing).

(© Tzahi Finkelstein / Wildlife Photographer of the Year)
The Happy Turtle (© Tzahi Finkelstein / Wildlife Photographer of the Year)

The Happy Turtle by Tzahi Finkelstein shows a Balkan pond turtle with a northern banded groundling dragonfly that had landed on its nose in Israel’s Jezreel Valley (Taken with a Nikon D500 + 500mm f/4, 1/3200th, f/5.6; ISO 320).

Entry to next year’s WPOTY is now closed. The book Wildlife Photographer of the Year Portfolio 33 is now available, priced at £28.

Also on Divernet: Ballesta named Wildlife Photographer of the Year again, Ice-diver Ballesta strikes again in WPOTY ’22, Wildlife contest puts on game-face

Latest Podcast Episode from Scuba Diver Mag
How To Replace a BCD Inflator #scuba #howto #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine 00:00 Introduction 01:05 Beforehand 03:32 Method

How To Replace a BCD Inflator #scuba #howto
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine
00:00 Introduction
01:05 Beforehand
03:32 Method

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS41MjA2QjlEREM3NTE0RkJG

How To Replace a BCD Inflator #scuba #howto

https://seacsub.com https://b2b.seacsub.com/single-product.php?pc=0420034 #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

https://seacsub.com
https://b2b.seacsub.com/single-product.php?pc=0420034

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS40MkJFNUMzMTJDNkVFQjEy

SEAC Smart BCD Unboxing Review #scuba #review #bcd

https://masterliveaboards.com https://masterliveaboards.com/maldives/ #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

https://masterliveaboards.com
https://masterliveaboards.com/maldives/

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINKS

Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OUR WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS40MkQ0RjUwRTlGMUU4N0ZG

Maldives Master Liveaboard Itineraries #scuba #maldives

Load More... Subscribe

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Divernet news and articles Scuba Mask
We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Connect With Us

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.

Copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited. All rights reserved.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x