Join Lisa Collins at Capture Cayman

These underwater images are examples of the work of British photographer Lisa Collins, and divers planning to visit the Cayman Islands should note that this long-time Diver / Divernet contributor has just set up her own business, Capture Cayman, offering divers both photo courses and tours.

Collins moved to the Caribbean some years ago and spent three years instructing at a well-known underwater photography centre, where she became a firm favourite with students.

“I started Capture Cayman Ltd with a Caymanian business partner in July,” she told Divernet. “As well as teaching underwater photography, I am also offering many other services.” These include classes in topside photography and photo-editing, dive trips and excursions, event photography and professional photo-editing.

“It’s always very hard starting a new business but first signs are very positive, and I have had such overwhelming support and messages of goodwill from past clients and customers,” she says.

“The Cayman Islands announced recently that there will be no more restrictions or requirements for incoming travellers, so vaccinated and non-vaccinated can now come to the islands. We have had good numbers of tourists over the summer, but this will make a huge difference, as many families are also able to travel.”

Lisa Collins has been diving for 30 years and taking underwater photographs for 27, sharing many of her adventures with Diver readers. She has taught the subject for the past 15 years in the UK, Red Sea, Philippines and Indonesia as well as the Cayman Islands.

An expert instructor with different camera set-ups, she is also an Ambassador for INON equipment, and an experienced PADI Divemaster and PADI Underwater Photography Instructor. Her motto is “If you’re happy, I’m happy!”

As an example of pricing, private bespoke tuition for up to two divers at any level of underwater photography comprises 1.5 hours of classroom work followed by a shore dive and review and costs US $61 (about £53) per hour. Find out more at Capture Cayman or email lisa@capturecayman.com

