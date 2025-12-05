Diving with Daniel Sly: Underwater Photography, Patience and Ocean Stories

PT Hirschfield chats with the Irradiation Engineer with a talent for capturing stunning marine life portraits. Say hello to Daniel Sly.

Meet Daniel Sly: Engineer, Diver and Photographer

When he’s not underwater crafting impressive macro and wide angle underwater images, Daniel Sly is a Silicon Irradiations Engineer at Australia’s only nuclear facility. Or he’s bushwalking or swimming at the beach near the two-bed unit he shares with his partner and dive buddy, Hayley.

Daniel nearly didn’t complete his Open Water in 2018, almost cancelling the course he’d booked to do with his mother and sister after he came down with the flu: ‘Eventually, I convinced a friend to join me for the course. I couldn’t imagine my life now if I hadn’t rebooked and completed the course.’

Australian fur seal up close and personal by Daniel Sly

Now more than 760 dives later, Daniel finds that his AOW and Nitrox certifications allow him to undertake the majority of the dives he’s keen to do: ‘I’m mostly interested in marine life, which tends to be in the first 30m of depth.’

The recent addition of a solo diving certification has aided his underwater photography goals: ‘It’s nice not to feel guilty about boring your buddy while trying to find the perfect lighting and shot angle on a subject!’

Learning to dive shortly before the pandemic means that Daniel’s international dive opportunities so far have been limited. He’s enjoyed a two-week macro intensive in Anilao, the Philippines and a honeymoon trip to Raja Ampat and Lembeh. When conditions cooperate closer to home, he aims for three to four dives a week at one of a around a dozen shore diving sites he dives regularly: ‘This gives me great freedom as I’m not tied to a boat schedule. I can plan the dive to exactly what I’m after.’

A grey nurse shark in a cave shows Daniel’s flexibility with subjects A Donut Nembrotha with emperor shrimp shows Daniel’s love of macro

Daniel tries to get a night dive in at the Sydney muck diving site Clifton Gardens once a week after work: ‘Then I try to squeeze an early morning dive in throughout the week.’

A Passion for Macro Underwater Photography

Being able to dive close to home has given Daniel some helpful familiarity with the marine life in the area: ‘This allows me to plan shots or behaviour that I would like to capture and dive specifically to capture them.’

‘Due to most of my dives being in an area where the visibility isn’t always the best, I tend to stick primarily with macro subjects. While I do shoot the occasional wide angle shot, my main focus is on smaller critters and their varied personalities.’

Wrecks are not in short supply on the NSW coast A stunning weedy sea dragon makes a challenging subject Colourful reefs on the New South Wales coast

Daniel’s dived the coast of NSW (including Julian Rocks-Nguthungulli, North and South Solitary Islands, South West Rocks, Nelson Bay, Jervis Bay and Narooma) extensively. It’s a dive zone he believes is ‘absolutely underrated internationally’.

He’s also dived Whyalla’s cuttlefish aggregation (plus ‘all the other fantastic pier diving in South Australia’). Additionally he’s done a trip out to the Coral Sea, and further down to the SS Yongala in Queensland.

Lessons the Ocean Teaches Divers

Reflecting on the biggest lessons the ocean has taught him so far, Daniel starts with humility: ‘No matter how much we prepare for a dive and assess the conditions, the ocean has its own agenda. A recent example of experiencing a large set of waves rolling in as I attempted a rock shelf exit was quite humbling. Especially if it is a site that you think you are a hundred percent familiar with.’

Next, he cites patience: ‘This is especially applicable to the photography side of my ocean experience. In particular, sitting with a subject I’m trying to photograph in an attempt to capture a certain angle or behaviour.’

That patience has definitely started to pay off: ‘So far my biggest success was having my photograph of two duelling male giant cuttlefish featured on the front cover of Australian Geographic in late-2023. It was a surreal feeling, walking past news agencies and seeing my image in print.’

From the Ocean to Award-Winning Images

His growing list of accolades includes medals, finalist positions, shortlistings and commendations in photography competitions such as Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year, Australia’s Top Emerging Photographers and the ReFocus Photo Annual.

His images have also been published in major newspapers and featured in many exhibitions, including the 2023

Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year Exhibition. When asked what advice he might offer others wanting their images to be successful in competitions, Daniel says it’s important to consider what kind of competition it is.

giant cuttlefish photographed close up underwater is a prize-winning shot Great white shark photographed by Daniel Sly

‘Your image selection can differ depending on this. Judges of general wildlife competitions often aren’t as familiar with common underwater subjects as competitions specifically relating to underwater content.’

He adds, ‘Your images will most likely go through several rounds of judging. For your image to succeed, it will need to stand up to multiple viewing sessions. Having ‘depth’ to your image can aid in this, with judges finding new things in your image with each round of analysis.’ Daniel believes it’s important not to lose confidence if your images do not perform well in a particular competition. The judging process is inherently subjective. ‘What may not perform well in one competition may excel in another.’

Using Underwater Imagery for Ocean Conservation

Daniel’s dive ‘bucket list’ of marine animals he’s keen to photograph, like many other areas of his life, is organised into an Excel spreadsheet.

‘At the top of my list is Ambon, to try to find the psychedelic frogfish. Then, Banda Sea for schooling hammerheads. Also, French Polynesia for humpback whales.’ From a conservation perspective, Daniel believes that conveying the importance of preserving marine ecosystems presents unique challenges: ‘Terrestrial animals are easier for people to connect with and understand due to their relatability and familiarity.’

‘By contrast, marine life can seem distant and abstract to many. This can make it harder to engage the public in conservation efforts aimed at protecting these vital ecosystems.’

An ornate ghost pipefish is another favourite of Daniel’s Duelling giant cuttlefish being inspected by Daniel Sly

‘It’s here that showcasing images of oceanic landscapes and the creatures that inhabit them can play a crucial role in bridging the gap.’

From his diving at Kurnell, Daniel highlights the disconnect between the site’s status as a national park and the allowance of line fishing from its shores: ‘This highlights a gap in conservation efforts, where terrestrial areas receive protection while adjacent marine ecosystems remain vulnerable.’

He believes underwater imagery can foster broader understanding and spark ‘curiosity, appreciation, and ultimately, a deeper sense of responsibility towards conserving our oceans’.

You can see more of his underwater imagery on Instagram @daniel.sly

