Michelle Cove, Rosemary Lunn and Anne Hasson – Scuba Diving Hall of Fame 2025 inductees

The 2025 inductees – Michelle Cove, Rosemary Lunn and Anne Hasson – to the prestigious International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame (ISDHF) are unique as it is the first time that all members being inducted are women.

Established by the Cayman Islands Ministry of Tourism in 2000, the ISDHF celebrates dive industry leaders who have contributed to the success of recreational scuba diving worldwide through innovation and advancements made in the areas of dive tourism, equipment design, dive safety, inclusivity, exploration, adventure, innovation and more.

This year’s inductees include Simone Melchoir-Cousteau (France) and Women Divers Hall of Fame (United States of America) as Early Pioneers, Michelle Cove (Bahamas), Anne Hasson (United States of America), and Rosemary E. Lunn (United Kingdom) as Inductees, and Hidy Yu Hiu-Tung (Hong Kong) as Trailblazer, which is a new category for the ISDHF.

They join other notable women in the industry in the ISDHF, including Jill Heinerth (2020), Dr Eugenie Clark (2010), and Cathy Church (2008).

The 2025 inductees will be formally inducted into the hall of fame at a ceremony in the Cayman Islands on 20 September 2025.

This year’s inductees were selected for their significant contributions to the diving industry:

Michelle Cove (The Bahamas)

Michelle Cove was instrumental in developing Stuart Cove’s Dive Bahamas into one of the Caribbean’s largest dive operations. She secured and grew watersports and diving concessions for major partners like Atlantis Resort, Baha Mar, Carnival Cruise Lines, and private clubs. Under her leadership, the company developed a diverse range of offerings, including SCUBA, SNUBA, SEA TREK, SUB (Submersible Underwater Bubble), snorkelling, watersports, and underwater photography and video, making world-class ocean experiences accessible to visitors worldwide.

A skilled shark dive leader, Michelle is a lifelong shark safety, education, and marine conservation advocate. Her collaboration with the PEW Environmental Group and Bahamas National Trust led to the creation of the Bahamas Shark Sanctuary in 2011, the first of its kind in the Atlantic. She has also been a key advocate in invasive lionfish awareness and eradication efforts, as well as coral conservation, nursery implementation, and out planting initiatives to help restore vital reef ecosystems.

Michelle Cove

A PADI Open Water Scuba Instructor, Michelle has introduced countless divers to the beauty of the Bahamas, inspiring ocean conservation. She was integral in establishing Ocean Watch Bahamas and Children on the Reef organizations focused on educating Bahamian youth about the ocean, fostering careers in the watersports industry and marine conservation.

Michelle’s expertise extends to the film and television industry, where she has trained numerous television and movie personalities to dive and served as a safety diver, on-camera talent, and stunt performer. Her work includes major productions such as James Bond, Into the Blue, Flipper, and projects for Discovery Channel, National Geographic, BBC Natural History Unit, Food Network and History Channel.

Today, Michelle’s company Resort Lifestyle Ltd owns and operates Albany and Lyford Cay Watersports, offering premier diving, snorkelling, and watersports experiences in the Bahamas.

Anne Hasson (United States of America)

Anne Hasson’s pioneering efforts revolutionized the liveaboard scuba diving industry having launched the renowned Cayman Aggressor in 1984. As Vice President of Aggressor Adventures, Anne oversees the Reservations, Marketing and Advertising departments, maintaining the integrity and image of the 41-year-old company’s brand and corporate identity. Today, Aggressor Adventures sets new standards for dive and adventure tourism worldwide.

Under her leadership, Aggressor Adventures has expanded to include 24 international liveaboard dive yachts, signature lodges, bird watching and river cruises, operating in premier locations such as the Bahamas, Belize, the Cayman Islands, Galapagos, Egypt, the Maldives, and beyond.

Anne Hasson

A passionate advocate for sustainable diving, Anne promotes eco-friendly travel practices to protect marine ecosystems at all Aggressor locations. She is also instrumental in establishing high customer service standards, solidifying Aggressor Adventures as a worldwide leader in the tourism industry.

Anne also serves on the Board of Directors for the Sea of Change Foundation, contributing to global conservation and is an inductee into the Women Divers Hall of Fame (2010).

Rosemary Lunn (United Kingdom)

Rosemary Lunn's induction marks a historic milestone as she becomes the first British woman to receive this esteemed honour.

Bringing decades of expertise to her diverse contributions, Rosemary has played a pivotal role in shaping the diving industry, and is a valued professional, prolific journalist, speaker, educator, event organiser, and an advocate for dive safety and education.

An accomplished diving instructor, Rosemary holds certifications as a PADI IDC Staff Instructor, BSAC Advanced Instructor, and a Trimix and CCR diver, with extensive teaching experience in the UK and internationally.

Her influence extends beyond recreational and technical diving – she is the first non-military civilian and first female diver to join the UK Ministry of Defence as part of the Defence Diving Standards Team.

Rosemary Lunn

An innovator in technical diving, Rosemary was a co-founder of advanced and technical diving synposium EUROTEK, established TEKDiveUSA, and co-ordinated Rebreather Forum 3 on behalf of AAUS, DAN, and PADI.

She has served on the Scuba Industries Trade Association (SITA) board and sits on the British Diving Safety Group (BDSG), where she continues to shape industry standards and best practices.

Her outstanding contributions have earned her recognition, including the SSI Platinum Diver Award, and she is an Associate Member of the Women Divers Hall of Fame.

Early Pioneers

Simone Melchoir-Cousteau, of France, is widely recognized as the first woman scuba diver and aquanaut, and the beloved wife and partner of legendary oceanographer, Jacques-Yves Cousteau. She was key in his co-invention of the Aqualung, a revolutionary invention that transformed scuba diving, introducing him to the engineer and the funding.

She was instrumental in the acquisition of Calypso, the Cousteau family’s famed research vessel, and played a key role in the operation at sea. For the Calypso’s early expeditions, she sold her family jewels and fur coats to purchase fuel and essential navigation instruments for the vessel. She was known as ‘La Bergere', the Shepherdess, as she acted as nurse, psychiatrist and mother to the all-male crew for 40 years.

In 1963, Simone made history by becoming the world’s first female aquanaut when she visited the Conshelf II undersea habitat in the Red Sea. Her legacy as a pioneering woman in scuba diving and ocean exploration continues to inspire generations of explorers and conservationists worldwide.

Simone Melchoir-Cousteau

The US-based Women Divers Hall of Fame, which is dedicated to recognizing and honouring the contributions of women divers, and supporting the next generation of divers, is an international, non-profit, professional honour society whose member contributions span a wide variety of fields, including The Arts, Science, Medicine, Exploration & Technology, Underwater Archaeology, Business, Media, Training & Education, Safety, Commercial & Military Diving, Free Diving, and Underwater Sports.



WDHOF inducted its first class of 71 members in 2000, featuring some of the most-influential women in diving history, such as Dr Sylvia Earle, renowned oceanographer, and Dr Eugenie Clark, famously known as the ‘Shark Lady', recognized for their groundbreaking contributions to marine science and exploration. As of 2024 there are 260 members in the Hall, hailing from 30 U.S. states and Territories and 22 countries worldwide.

Women Divers Hall of Fame

Trailblazer

Hong Kong's Hidy Yu Hiu-Tung is an acclaimed international actress and model with over 19 years of scuba diving experience, blending her passion for the ocean with a dynamic career in the public eye. As a certified scuba diving instructor, technical diver, and free diver, Hidy Yu has not only mastered the art of underwater exploration but has also become a dedicated advocate for marine conservation.

In 2011, she was appointed the spokeswoman for Miss Scuba International, using her influence to champion the protection of marine ecosystems. Her commitment to ocean advocacy deepened in 2016 when she became an ambassador for the Asia Dive Expo (ADEX), where she continues to deliver compelling talks on marine conservation to international audiences.

Hidy Yu Hiu Tung

Hidy Yu takes direct action in protecting marine environments, having led ghost net clean-up initiatives in Hong Kong since 2019. In 2023, she was named Ghost Net Ambassador for ADEX Singapore and undertook an extraordinary 23-hour non-stop ocean clean-up in Sabah, highlighting her dedication to tangible conservation efforts.

Hidy’s contributions to the diving community and environmental protection have earned her several prestigious accolades, including the Industry Advocator Rising Star Award at ADEX China in 2018 and the NAUI Outstanding Service Award in 2021.

In 2024, Hidy Yu co-founded the Bling Bling Ocean Foundation, an organization committed to promoting ocean conservation through charitable initiatives and educational outreach. Leveraging her platform as a public figure, she continually raises awareness on critical environmental issues and organizes regular conservation activities.