Accessing the ‘blue economy’

Kristy Konings is a certified PADI Divemaster and lifelong explorer of the ocean’s hidden depths, and she’ll be on the ANZ / Inspiration Stage at the GO Diving Show in September talking about the ‘blue economy’ and artificial reefs.

From the vibrant coral reefs of Australia to the dramatic kelp forests along the West Coast of the USA, Kristy has dived some of the world’s most-incredible marine ecosystems, fuelling a career defined by curiosity, conservation, and marine innovation.

Kristy’s commitment to marine conservation extends to landmark environmental efforts. She played a vital role in the Raine Island Turtle Recovery Project, a groundbreaking initiative to protect the world’s largest green turtle rookery. This internationally recognised project was developed in collaboration with Sir David Attenborough, and stands as a shining example of innovation, ground-breaking intervention works and new research coming together to protect critical marine life.

For the past four years, Kristy has served as a Senior Marine Infrastructure Officer for the City of Gold Coast, playing a leading role in the management and ongoing success of Wonder Reef – the world’s first buoyant dive attraction that combines art, science, engineering, and sustainability to draw divers from across the globe.

Above all, Kristy is driven by a mission to connect people with the ocean, champion marine innovation, conservation, and create world-class underwater experiences that leave a lasting impact.

The GO Diving Show is taking place at the Sydney Showground on 6-7 September

