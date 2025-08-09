Adaptive scuba therapy takes centre stage

Lyndi Leggett is a trailblazer in adaptive scuba therapy and the founder of The Scuba Gym Australia, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to transforming lives through the healing power of water, and she’ll be on the Main Stage at the GO Diving Show ANZ in September sharing compelling stories of transformation, discussing the science behind scuba therapy, and highlighting the profound impact of combining rehabilitation with environmental activism.

Operating primarily on the NSW Central Coast, Lyndi and her team provide specialized scuba therapy to individuals with disabilities, including those with multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy, autism, and spinal injuries. Her innovative approach leverages the weightless underwater environment to facilitate movement, reduce pain, and enhance mental well-being for clients where traditional therapies have often fallen short.

Inspired by the success of The Scuba Gym USA, Lyndi introduced this transformative therapy to Australia in 2018. Her commitment extends beyond physical rehabilitation; she is deeply invested in supporting veterans and first responders through the Scuba Warrior programme.

This initiative offers therapeutic diving experiences to those coping with post-traumatic stress, providing a sense of purpose and community. Participants engage in ‘mission dives’, contributing to environmental conservation efforts by removing debris from local waterways. To date, the programme has successfully extracted over six tonnes of rubbish, including items like motorbikes and plastic waste, from aquatic environments.

Lyndi’s multifaceted expertise includes certifications as a NAUI, RAID, SSI, and PADI scuba instructor, as well as qualifications in Neuro-Linguistic Programming and Mental Health First Aid. Her holistic approach to therapy emphasizes not only physical healing but also mental resilience and environmental stewardship.

Through her work, Lyndi has cultivated a supportive community where individuals rediscover confidence, independence, and a renewed zest for life.

The GO Diving Show is taking place at the Sydney Showground on 6-7 September

The GO Diving Show ANZ

This annual event, taking place this year on 6-7 September at the Sydney Showground at the Olympic Park, is aimed at showcasing the very best of our underwater world to everyone from raw novices who are either contemplating getting into diving, or have completed their entry-level courses, to advanced divers, right through to technical divers and veteran CCR divers.

There are an array of stages – the Main Stage, the Photo Stage, the Australia/New Zealand Stage, the Inspiration Stage and the Tech Stage – that will play host to dozens of speakers from around the world, as well as a host of interactive features to suit young and old, from VR diving experiences, a demonstration pool, a trydive pool, and much more.

Surrounding the stages and features will be a broad range of exhibitors, from tourist boards and tour operators to resorts, liveaboards, training agencies, retailers, manufacturers, and conservation organisations.

