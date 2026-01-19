Andy Torbet talks skydive-to-dive

Adventurer, TV presenter and all-round Action Man Andy Torbet is once again MCing the Main Stage at the GO Diving Show, as well as presenting a talk about the challenges he faced to do his skydive-to-dive stunt last summer.

Andy has been the ‘face’ of the GO Diving Show Main Stage since its inception, and is looking forward to returning to MC this year’s event.

A Fellow of the Royal Geographical Society and The Explorers Club, former British Forces veteran Andy has presented series for the BBC, CBBC, Discovery and The History Channel, and is also a stunt performer, most notably being involved in the latest Bond movie, Fast X, Andor and the Netflix hit series The Witcher.

He is joined on the Main Stage by TV faves Steve Backshall and Lizzie Daly, as well as commercial diver Chris Lemons, whose amazing tale of survival in the depths of the North Sea was made into the big-budget movie Last Breath in 2025, and Hollywood stunt performer and freediver Liz Parkinson.

The GO Diving Show 2026

As well as the Main Stage line-up, the dedicated stages – the UK Stage, the Tech Stage and the Inspiration/Photo Stage – also boast a fantastic array of speakers, ranging from old favourites like tech gurus Paul Toomer and Mark Powell, underwater photographers Lawson Wood and Anne & Phil Medcalf, to new faces such as snorkel pros Emma and Gordon Taylor, the Great Scuba Drive duo Rico Anselmi and Sophie Shields, underwater archaeologist Duncan Ross, extreme freediver Nick Fazah, and tech experts Barry McGill, Ahmed Gabr, and Dominic Robinson.

Each of the speakers on the dedicated stages are only appearing on one of the days, so with so many different options to choose from over the Saturday and Sunday, why not make a weekend of it?

There is plenty to keep you occupied. As well as the superlative array of speakers over the weekend, there are also a host of interactive features, including a VR technical wreck dive, the Nautical Archaeology Society’s ‘shipwreck’ to learn survey techniques, breath-hold workshops with NoTanx Freediving, the marine biology zone with Just One Ocean, and new for 2026, your chance to take part in research with Imperial College London, which has been conducting various studies into diving, as well as peruse diving gear from days gone by with the Historical Diving Society.

All these attractions are scattered among an ever-increasing array of stands from tourist boards, manufacturers, training agencies, resorts, liveaboards, tour operators, dive centres, retailers, artists and much more. Get inspired for your next dive adventure, check out the latest gear, and look at where your training will take you next.

Get your tickets now – save 30%!

Tickets are available now, priced at £20 for a day ticket, and £35 for a weekend pass. There is also the option of a VIP Pass, which includes a weekend pass plus 12 issues of Scuba Diver magazine (Magazine delivery – UK mainland only), and a GO Diving Show Dive Team T-shirt.

As always, complimentary parking is included with all tickets, and under 16s go free – bring the family and let the kids dive into the fun with our try-dive pool.

Book your ticket now and save money – use code divernet_30 and you will get 30% off the ticket price!