Archaeology in the dark, and a new CCR

Archaeology in the darkness of flooded caves, and the new Halcyon Symbios CCR will be the topics of discussion when photogrammetry expert and technical diving instructor evaluator John Kendall takes to the Tech Stage at the GO Diving Show ANZ on 28-29 September.

John is an explorer who specialises in underwater 3D modelling of archaeological and geological sites. He has been involved in dozens of investigations of dive sites using photogrammetric techniques, including the Mars shipwreck (1564), MS Estonia (1994), Panarea III Wreck (~300BC) and the Cave of Bones, Brazil (~11,000 years old).

He is also an Instructor Evaluator for Global Underwater Explorers and sits on their Training Council.

His talks on the Tech Stage will be:

Archaeology in the Dark

GUE Instructor and photogrammetry expert John Kendall will be talking about using photogrammetry to document archaeological sites inside flooded caves. With projects in Europe and South America, John will be talking about the challenges, as well as the awesome results, of these projects.

Halcyon Symbios

Halcyon Manufacturing are about to launch their new range of computers, stand-alone HUDs and their new chest-mount CCR. With wireless communication across the range, come and hear John Kendall give an overview of the new toys, as well as getting a sneak preview of the CCR.

The GO Diving Show ANZ

This annual event, taking place this year on 28-29 September at the Sydney Showground at the Olympic Park, is aimed at showcasing the very best of our underwater world to everyone from raw novices who are either contemplating getting into diving, or have completed their entry-level courses, to advanced divers, right through to technical divers and veteran CCR divers.

There are an array of stages – the Main Stage, the Photo Stage, the Australia/New Zealand Stage, the Inspiration Stage and the Tech Stage – that will play host to dozens of speakers from around the world, as well as a host of interactive features to suit young and old, from VR diving experiences, a demonstration pool, and much more.

Surrounding the stages and features will be a broad range of exhibitors, from tourist boards and tour operators to resorts, liveaboards, training agencies, retailers, manufacturers, and conservation organisations.

The 2024 GO Diving Show UK, now in its fifth year, attracted more than 10,000 attendees over the weekend, and spanned an area of 10,000 sq m of exhibition space, and the Australia and New Zealand variant aspires to reaching this level in coming years.

Entry to the inaugural GO Diving Show ANZ is completely free – register here to get your tickets for what is undoubtedly the diving event of 2024 in Australia. There is plenty of parking on-site and the venue is easy to get to with plenty of transport options, so get the dates in your diary now and prepare for an epic weekend celebrating all forms of diving.