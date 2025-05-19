Awaken your senses at Anthony’s Key Resort

We all know that diving has a zen-like quality for bringing about a feeling of calm and relaxation, but why not take this to the next level with an immersive retreat that combines scuba diving and snorkeling with yoga practice, including a unique underwater session?

Nestled on the edge of the Mesoamerican Barrier Reef, the long-established Anthony’s Key Resort has been the go-to destination for divers seeking the perfect blend of natural beauty and engaging activities for decades.

Family owned and run, the nine-acre resort boasts a range of unique accommodations, from waterfront bungalows offering a ringside view of the Caribbean, to secluded hillside retreats promising peaceful privacy. All feature air-conditioning, ceiling fan, mini refrigerator and coffee-maker. You won’t find telephones or TVs in the rooms, meaning you can really get away from the stresses of daily life.

Aerial view of Anthony's Key Resort

Feeling hungry? You can savor the tastes of the islands at the renowned Ankor Seafood Grill, which serves up three delicious a la carte meals daily, with mouth-watering dishes including freshly caught lobster, snapper and the chef’s signature prime rib, all located right on the water’s edge.

Thirsty? Start your morning with the baristas of Coast Coffee, inside the main lobby of AKR, who offer a selection of premium, locally sourced coffee beans, and can craft your perfect cup, as well as teas and tasty iced beverages. This is also a great little afternoon getaway.

The AKR Pool Bar is the ideal place to cool off with a refreshing cocktail – and if you are having a dip, you don’t even have to get out of the pool!

The inviting Pool Bar is one of three bars at Anthony's Key Resort

Throughout the day and into the evening, guests have the choice of two other tempting bars – Frangipani Bar and Lounge, and the Ankor Bar. A wide range of beverages are available, from beers, wines and spirits, to some of the resort’s signature cocktails. The picture-perfect locations to round out a full day enjoying all that AKR has to offer.

So that’s accommodation, food and drink sorted, but whether you want to use Anthony’s Key Resort as a base to venture into the underwater wonders of Roatan, to explore some of the topside attractions of this Caribbean island, or just to kick back and relax away from the stresses and strains of everyday life, the resort has got you covered.

Go explore…

The waters inside the resort’s lagoon are calm and tranquil most days of the year, and kayaking or paddleboarding is a fantastic way to spend a morning or afternoon. You can go for a leisurely paddle around the resort, or head over to Bailey’s Key to find a quiet beach for a siesta.

If you’ve had enough of saltwater for a while, you can still stay refreshed with a dip in Anthony’s Key’s 30 foot by 60 foot in-ground freshwater swimming pool. With a depth of 4ft, it is perfect for swimming laps, or just relaxing in after a day of adventuring.

Spend some time on Maya Key

You can also head to Maya Key private island retreat. Here you can stroll through the island’s beautiful and expertly maintained gardens, or explore the animal sanctuary, complete with friendly capuchin monkeys, exotic birds and jungle cats that are all native to the area, while the turquoise waters off the private beaches and the pier provide an irresistible lure to go snorkelling. When you are ready to put your feet up, you can chill on the 5,000 sq foot deck, which also features an inviting 70,000-gallon swimming pool.

Go diving

Anthony's Key Resort has been ranked as one of the top dive resorts for over 50 years, so whether you are taking your first fin steps into the world of diving – AKR is a great location to get your entry-level certification – or expanding your diving skillset, or just wanting to explore the waters off Roatan, the Anthony’s Key Resort Dive Shop is your port of call.

The center runs a fleet of modern Pro 42 and Pro 48 dive boats (the largest on the island), and there are no less than 35 different dive sites within a five to 30 minute boat ride. Three daily boat dives are on offer, as well as twice weekly night dives, and there are also regularly scheduled snorkel trips throughout each day too on a dedicated 51-foot snorkel boat.

Anthony's Key Resort runs a fleet of dive boats

Roatan’s waters average around 80 degrees F all year round, and along with excellent visibility, that makes them a sublime place for scuba divers. Some of the most-popular sites include the 230-foot El Aguila wreck, which after sinking in 1989 was salvaged and brought to Roatan by AKR in 1997 and sunk in 100ft as an artificial reef – she still makes a fine dive despite being battered by Hurricane Mitch; the Odyssey wreck, another of AKR’s artificial reef program which at 300 feet long is one of the island’s largest shipwrecks and now rests in 120ft off the north coast; and, of course, Anthony’s Key Resort’s famous shark dive, where guests can get up close and personal with several Caribbean reef sharks.

The Dive Shop has a wide selection of rental equipment, so you don’t need to worry about hauling your own gear if you don’t want, and AKR is also home to Cornerstone Medical Services and Hyperbaric Chamber, adding extra peace of mind for diving guests.

Or relax…

If relaxation is key to your vacation, the Ixora Spa boasts two massage rooms, a facial room, and a nail-care lounge, where you can enjoy a wide selection of massages, full-body wraps, facials and pedicures/manicures.

And nothing relaxes the mind more than a bit of retail therapy, and you can browse the on-site Seaside Gifts and Photo for handcrafted jewelry, T-shirts, postcards, sunglasses, and much more.

Paddleboarding at Anthony's Key Resort

Dive or relax – or why not do both?

You can get your diving fix and find a way to relax on the special week-long yoga retreat in August.

The yoga retreat (23-30 August 2025) includes seven night’s accommodation in either a hillside or waterfront bungalow, three meals daily, diving or snorkeling, dolphin encounter, various group activities (welcome and closing circles, group dinners, and evening gatherings), an excursion to Maya Key, and a range of yoga sessions, including sunrise yoga, paddleboard yoga, and a one-of-a-kind underwater yoga experience.

The package also includes round-trip airport transfers, welcome cocktail and orientation, complimentary kayaks and paddleboards, and free wifi in rooms and common areas.

Prices range from $1,282 for a Hill Superior Bungalow, and $1,457 for a Key Superior Bungalow. Prices are per person, based on single or double occupancy, and do not include taxes.

Yoga retreat at Anthony's Key Resort

Linda Sue Dingel

Linda is a PADI Course Director and DAN Instructor Trainer with over 45 years of global traveling and diving experience, and more than 3,500 logged dives, and she will be bringing her expertise and passion for exploration to the island, sharing insights and inspiration with fellow divers.

Linda is in the Guinness Book of World Records for two events with Dixie Divers in Deerfield Beach, Florida – the Longest Human Chain Underwater (2018), and the Largest Underwater Clean-Up (2019).

She was the former Director of Scuba Operations at the USA’s first dive center, Dive N Surf, in Redondo Beach, California.

Terri and Linda Sue on a dive together at Anthony's Key Resort

Terri Zimmerman

Terri is a certified yoga instructor, and she will be providing her expertise with a holistic approach that integrates physical postures, breathwork and mindfulness. Terri’s personalised classes enhance overall well-being and integrate our connections to nature, both above and below the waterline.

She is well known for her lively, dynamic vinyasa flow classes, mixed with intervals of strength-building movements that leave students feeling inspired and lighthearted.

Terri also teaches Yin and beginning yoga classes, which means all students have fun on the mat while still feeling challenged, allowing all levels of experience to connect with their yoga practice.

Photographs by Walt Stearns and AKR Photo Roatan