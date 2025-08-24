Best whale encounters in the South Pacific

Travel consultant, scuba diver, writer and passionate ocean lover Deborah Dickson-Smith will showcase the best whale encounters in the South Pacific, including Timor Leste, Niue, Tonga and, of course, the Great Barrier Reef, when she takes to the ANZ / Inspiration Stage at the GO Diving Show in September. With guest speakers from each destination, this presentation will show you how and when to plan the best whale swim experience.

Deb fell in love with the underwater world on her very first dive on the Great Barrier Reef over 25 years ago. Since then, she has built a career in travel media and has managed to travel (and dive) through most of the South Pacific and Southeast Asia – experiences she now uses to design tailor-made dive holiday experiences for her clients at Diveplanit Travel.

Deb and partner Simon Mallender launched Diveplanit in 2012, initially a blog to share dive travel experiences and highlight marine conservation issues. Diveplanit has since morphed into an online dive travel guide, content marketing agency, dive travel agency and wholesaler.

When Deb’s not planning dive holidays for her clients – or writing blog posts on the Diveplanit Blog – she also writes for a number of travel publications, including Scuba Diver Magazine, Signature Luxury Travel, Get Lost, Vacations & Travel and Travel Monitor.

The GO Diving Show is taking place at the Sydney Showground on 6-7 September

This annual event, taking place this year on 6-7 September at the Sydney Showground at the Olympic Park, is aimed at showcasing the very best of our underwater world to everyone from raw novices who are either contemplating getting into diving, or have completed their entry-level courses, to advanced divers, right through to technical divers and veteran CCR divers.

There are an array of stages – the Main Stage, the Photo Stage, the Australia/New Zealand Stage, the Inspiration Stage and the Tech Stage – that will play host to dozens of speakers from around the world, as well as a host of interactive features to suit young and old, from VR diving experiences, a demonstration pool, a trydive pool, and much more.

Surrounding the stages and features will be a broad range of exhibitors, from tourist boards and tour operators to resorts, liveaboards, training agencies, retailers, manufacturers, and conservation organisations.

