BSAC’s Annual Diving Incident Report

Sophie Heptonstall (BSAC head of diving and training) and Sophie Rennie (NSAC national diving officer) will be on the Inspiration Stage at the GO Diving Show to present the main findings from BSAC’s 2025 Annual Diving Incident Report.

The session will cover trends, safety insights and lessons learned, showing how incidents shape scuba diving training, guidance and best practices. Attendees will gain practical knowledge to help reduce risks and improve safety in their own diving activities.

Sophie Heptonstall – BSAC Head of Diving and Training



Sophie Heptonstall is BSAC’s Head of Diving and Training, responsible for the development, quality and delivery of BSAC training, qualifications and safety guidance. A BSAC National Instructor and CCR Instructor Trainer, she has extensive experience across recreational, technical and instructor training.



Sophie has held several senior roles within BSAC, including National Diving Officer and National Instructor Chief Examiner, and has led major reviews of qualifications and assessment processes. An important part of Sophie’s role is ensuring that lessons learned from incident analysis are reflected in training updates and guidance, helping to improve safety and decision-making across the organisation.



She works closely with volunteers and staff to ensure BSAC training remains relevant, robust and aligned with modern diving practice.



Sophie Rennie – BSAC National Diving Officer (Volunteer)



Sophie Rennie is BSAC’s National Diving Officer, a voluntary role with responsibility for diving safety, standards and incident reporting across BSAC. She has logged circa 3,000 dives in UK waters and worldwide, with a particular interest in large marine life such as whale sharks, mantas and turtles.



Sophie leads the BSAC National Diving Committee responsible for leading the direction of all BSAC snorkel and diver training. Her long-standing involvement with BSAC includes roles as South West Regional Coach, Open Water Instructor Chief Instructor and Head of Snorkelling.



Sophie sees the Incident Report as a vital tool for learning from experience and supporting safer diving for BSAC members and the wider scuba diving community.

The GO Diving Show 2026

The Main Stage boasts a smorgasbord of top talent – be inspired by stories from TV faves Steve Backshall and Lizzie Daly, as well as commercial diver Chris Lemons, whose amazing tale of survival in the depths of the North Sea was made into the big-budget movie Last Breath in 2025, and Hollywood stunt performer and freediver Liz Parkinson. Action Man Andy Torbet will, of course, be returning as MC, as well as presenting on the stage.

As well as the Main Stage line-up, the dedicated stages – the UK Stage, the Tech Stage and the Inspiration/Photo Stage – also boast a fantastic array of speakers, ranging from old favourites like tech gurus Paul Toomer and Mark Powell, underwater photographers Lawson Wood and Kirsty Andrews, to new faces such as snorkel pros Emma and Gordon Taylor, the Great Scuba Drive duo Rico Anselmi and Sophie Shields, underwater archaeologist Duncan Ross, extreme freediver Nick Fazah, and tech experts Barry McGill, Ahmed Gabr, and Dominic Robinson.

Each of the speakers on the dedicated stages are only appearing on one of the days, so with so many different options to choose from over the Saturday and Sunday, why not make a weekend of it?

There is plenty to keep you occupied. As well as the superlative array of speakers over the weekend, there are also a host of interactive features, including a VR technical wreck dive, the Nautical Archaeology Society’s ‘shipwreck’ to learn survey techniques, breath-hold workshops with Freediving London, the marine biology zone with Just One Ocean, and new for 2026, your chance to take part in research with Imperial College London, which has been conducting various studies into diving, as well as peruse diving gear from days gone by with the Historical Diving Society.

All these attractions are scattered among an ever-increasing array of stands from tourist boards, manufacturers, training agencies, resorts, liveaboards, tour operators, dive centres, retailers, artists and much more. Get inspired for your next dive adventure, check out the latest gear, and look at where your training will take you next.

