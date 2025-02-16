Chasing corals from a Dutch tall-ship – Darwin 200

Join Maria Bollerup and Rannva Joermundsson on the Main Stage at the GO Diving Show in March for a voyage aboard the 100-year-old Dutch tall-ship Osterschelde, which is undertaking a two-year voyage around the world, following the footsteps of Charles Darwin.

While scientists and Darwin Leaders are boarding the ship in the name of conservation and education, Maria and Rannva were aboard as scientific divers, developing and conducting the coral transects of the voyage.

Crossing French Polynesia, Maria will take you diving underneath pearl farms in the middle of nowhere (literally!) and measuring corals in the most shark-busy channel in the world, sharing a story of the resilience and hope for our reefs.

Crossing the Atlantic Ocean, Rannva will tell the tales of the development of the programme, and inspire through the Darwin 200 Journey, finishing off taking you diving on some truly unusual coral.

Maria Bollerup is a technical diving instructor, a rebreather cave diver and an explorer who has traversed the world as a professional diver since the age of 18.

Being Danish, her diving career started in Denmark, where her interest in underwater archaeology got her diving archaeological sites at the age of 16, mapping and collecting artefacts on Stone Age villages in co-operation with local museums.

It is her passion for science, in combination with her dedicated career within the diving industry, that has led to her involvement in a range of scientific diving projects, including the cave exploration project the Xunaan-Ha Expedition in Mexico in November 2021; a project which was supported by Rolex as part of its Perpetual Planet Initiative, and the successful Expedition Buteng in Southeast Sulawesi, Indonesia in October 2024.

In the hope of positively influencing future underwater ambassadors, Maria founded and runs Blue Venture Diving; a wholesale dive travel agency focusing on young backpackers from Europe. By providing safe diving and high training standards at inspiring dive centres, to young and inexperienced divers on and off of the beaten path, she seeks to spread interest for our oceans and the conservation thereof.

As a female technical diver and an advocate for exploration-based diving, she was chosen as an Ambassador for the global community Girls That Scuba, featured in PADI's rebreather training materials, selected as a Team Diver for Fourth Element, and elected as a member of The Explorers Club.

Originally from the Faroe Islands and now based in Cornwall, Rannva Joermundsson is Head of Sales for Fourth Element.

A diver since 2008, she is passionate about encouraging young people, particularly women, to enter the world of technical and cave diving.

Rannva co-founded Nixie Expeditions with Maria Bollerup, and together they were the project leads on the successful Expedition Buteng in Southeast Sulawesi, Indonesia in October 2024.

Rannva’s other projects include serving as Expedition Divemaster on a private expedition to Antarctica, which involved submarine and helicopter operations. She also took part in the 2021 Xunaan-Ha Expedition in Mexico, supported by Rolex’s Perpetual Planet Initiative.

More recently, Rannva joined the Darwin200 project, completing a transatlantic crossing on a tall ship and developing a coral transect project in Brazil. Finally, she served as Expedition Divemaster organising diving logistics for 30 people on a private expedition to Cocos and Galapagos in January 2025.

Rannva is a public speaker, member of the Explorers Club and serves on the Explorers Club Watch Committee, as well as being a Flag Carrier for WINGS Women in Discovery.

The GO Diving Show

The GO Diving Show – the only consumer dive and travel show in the UK – returns to the NAEC Stoneleigh on 1-2 March 2025, just in time to kick off the new season, and promises a weekend full of interactive, educational, inspirational and fun content.

As well as the Main Stage – this time headlined by TV star, author and adventurer Steve Backshall, making a welcome return to the GO Diving Show after a few years away, along with NASA-trained NEEMO Aquanaut and Head of Scientific Research at DEEP Dawn Kernagis, fellow TV presenter, author and perennial favourite Monty Halls, Dr Timmy Gambin, who will be discussing Malta's rich maritime and wartime heritage, and the dynamic duo of explorers Rannva Joermundsson and Maria Bollerup, who will be talking about their recent Expedition Buteng in Indonesia – there are again dedicated stages for UK diving, technical diving, underwater photography and inspirational tales. Andy Torbet will be MCing the Main Stage once again, as well as giving a presentation on the challenges of shooting technical diving for TV shows.

Along with the stages, there are a host of interactive elements – the ever-popular Cave, the giant trydive pool, the immersive virtual reality tech-wreck dive, breath-hold workshops and lining-out drills, marine biology zone and, new for 2025, your chance to try your hand at wreck mapping with the Nautical Archaeology Society and their ‘shipwreck' – all scattered among an ever-increasing array of stands from tourist boards, manufacturers, training agencies, resorts, liveaboards, dive centres, retailers and much more.

This year also sees the NoTanx Zero2Hero competition taking centre-stage. This competition, aimed at newbie freedivers, will see an initial 12 candidates undergo training with Marcus Greatwood and the NoTanx team in London in late-February. Then five selected finalists will compete at the GO Diving Show over the March weekend, including static apnea sessions in the pool, to find the overall winner, who will get a week-long trip to Marsa Shagra Eco-Village, courtest of Oonasdivers. Click here to register for your chance to compete.

